Clemson CB listed as 2023 NFL Draft breakout candidate

Pro Football Network recently published a list of 2023 NFL Draft breakout candidates at DB , taking an early look at which college football defensive backs best fit the bill as potential breakout candidates for next year’s draft.

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones appeared on the list, along with Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson, LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner, Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham and Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Here’s what Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings wrote about Jones, who is entering his senior season with the Tigers in 2022:

With Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich leaving, the Clemson cornerback room will need a new top dog. Sheridan Jones is easily the leading candidate, and it’s a role that could vault him into the upper echelon of the 2023 NFL Draft cornerback class.

Jones, now a senior, is one of the oldest members of Clemson’s cornerback room. He also happens to be one of the most naturally gifted defensive backs the Tigers have. Jones was the 108th-ranked recruit in the 2019 class, with offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Ohio State. He’s always had the talent. He’s gained the experience over time. And now, he has the opportunity to emerge.

Jones does still have some refinement left to undergo. He could stand to respond quicker to breaks at times, and he can be overly physical when matching receivers. But Jones is an explosive athlete with good length who effortlessly sinks his hips on direction changes. It’s early, but he could be the next cornerback out of the Clemson pipeline.

Jones (6-0, 185) enters the 2022 campaign credited with 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 38 career games from 2019-21, including 11 starts.

The former four-star recruit from Norfolk, Va., had a career year as a junior last season despite playing behind two first-team All-ACC selections in Booth and Goodrich, compiling 24 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception over 415 snaps in 13 games (three starts).

