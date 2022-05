Peace Love and Berries. The Troy Strawberry Festival is back and better than ever for its first festival since 2019. Located along the banks of the Great Miami River and through downtown Troy, this weekend-long festival will take place Saturday, June 4th, 10:00am-9:00pm, and Sunday, June 5th, 10:00am-5:00pm. The festival includes over 100 arts and crafts vendors, great food, entertainment, and of course lots of strawberries. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO