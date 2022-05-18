Southwestern Chamber dedication and ribbon cutting

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – On May 25 at 5:30 p.m. the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce will dedicate Memorial Park to Late Chamber Champions with a ribbon-cutting. The community is welcome to attend.

Memorial Park was originally built through a donation in 2019 by Art and Kathy Whitman. The Park replaced a dilapidated welcome kiosk and overgrown garden in front and on the side of the Chamber of Commerce at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive.

There is an abundance of flower beds and a half pergola fence on the north side which holds a large art palette from the Chamber’s Bennington Palette Festival in 2006. It features a maple tree surrounded by grass out front and a split rail fence on the outer edge of the Chamber property.

Within the Park are a circular patio and two benches. On the east side of the circular patio stands a 6 and ¼ foot marble memorial. The memorial holds the names of Chamber Champions who have passed, including former president of the board Lindy Lynch, former board officer Tom Bluto, former employee and volunteer Gay Baker and former executive director Mike Williams.

The Chamber staff, board of directors, members and families of those Chamber Champions on the memorial will be present, along with a few dignitaries. Light food and refreshments will be available and networking afterward is encouraged.

