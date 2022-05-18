ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hidalgo County has lowest rent in state

anjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s some good news for a change. According to a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit think tank, Hidalgo County has the lowest...

www.anjournal.com

Comments / 2

Little Wolf
4d ago

it's getting expensive gradually, a year ago a 2 bedroom was 595.per mo. now it's 795. it's really because GREADY Landlords. once it get less affordable people will start living in their vehicles. like in California. I personally moved from there down here for that reason, but now where to??

Reply
2
Related
KRGV

Taxpayers appeal property values in Hidalgo County

Doors are now closed at the Hidalgo County Appraisal District after seeing large crowds for much of the day. Monday was the deadline to make an appeal if you think your home is overvalued, but you still have a few hours to appeal online. To make an appeal before the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville opens bids to develop 700+ acre industrial park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville has opened bidding for the city’s second industrial park. City commissioner at-large ‘A’, John Cowen, said the city is running low on industrial spaces. “We don’t have any available industrial space in Brownsville it’s all occupied,” said Cowen. To prepare for new industry, Cowen said the city […]
KRGV

McAllen church increasing security measures

A church in McAllen is taking precautions following a recent church shooting in California. The pastor for the New Life Family Church says while they hope churches are safe spaces, that's not always true. "We had a lot of issues with people walking in, running around the building," said Pastor...
myrgv.com

Westward expansion: Valley’s second-largest roadway project is well underway

The Texas Department of Transportation touted this week the progress it’s made on its second largest project in the district — a $196 million project that will extend Interstate 2 by nine miles in the western part of Hidalgo County. Officially named the U.S. Relief Route, the project...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Local News#Epi#Family Budget Calculator
KRGV

Valley residents prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season is less than two weeks away. For people in one neighborhood in Weslaco, that's a reminder of their constant flood risk. In the Las Brisas neighborhood, the approach of summer means the approach of a recurring problem. "Furniture and the tiles that came undone," said Daniel Moreno, who's...
kurv.com

Search For Escaped Hidalgo County Killer Expands Out Of Central Texas

After 11 days with no success, authorities have expanded their search for an escaped killer from Hidalgo County outside of Leon County. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Friday, on day eight of the search, that it is entering a new expanded phase in the effort to track down Gonzalo Lopez.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Border resident spurs complaint on Texas guardsmen's unsafe driving

LA JOYA, Texas — “We’ve already told you to stop speeding and you keep doing it,” said retired Vietnam veteran Apolonio Ramon. A few days after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas toured the Rio Grande Valley to meet with DHS workforce to assess Southwest border readiness and response, retired Vietnam veteran Apolonio Ramon expressed frustration with the Texas guardsmen's driving habits.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV politicians react to Title 42 ruling

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lawmakers are responding to Friday’s ruling regarding Title 42. On Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue expelling migrants at the border under Title 42. The order was scheduled to end on May 23. Several politicians have responded to the ruling, including […]
MCALLEN, TX
KIII 3News

Brooks County ISD sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Brooks County Independent School District is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases as school winds down for the summer. Superintendent Dr. Maria Rodriguez-Casas said the 28 confirmed cases at Falfurrias Junior High School are not from some of the alleged rumors. “We’ve been very fortunate that...
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
Majic 93.3

Historic USS Kitty Hawk Heading to Final Resting Place in Texas

The former historic USS Kitty Hawk naval aircraft carrier is headed to its final resting place the Port of Brownsville in Texas, the day after Memorial Day. The 1,069-foot-long USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) was built in a shipping yard in Camden, New Jersey in 1956, launched out to sea in 1960, and was commissioned by the Navy in 1961. The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 2009 and was stationed at Naval Base Kitsap as part of a ghost fleet up until its departure under tow to Brownsville in mid-January.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Norma Sepulveda sworn in as Harlingen’s new mayor

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday Norma Sepulveda was sworn into office as the city of Harlingen’s new and first female mayor. “I hope that this inspires young girls all over the Rio Grande Valley and all over the state of Texas,” she said. She beat incumbent Mayor Chris Boswell 3,659 to 2,388 votes. “Mayor […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Women express safety concerns in downtown McAllen

Channel 5 News went to downtown McAllen and asked some women there if they felt safe in the area. The question was posed after the operator of The Alibi Bar was arrested on May 11 on a warrant for sexual assault and for furnishing alcohol to a minor. A second...
MCALLEN, TX
sbnewspaper.com

RHISD superintendent to retire

Rio Hondo ISD Superintendent Roger Ellis announced his retirement from the district early last week set for the end of August 2022. He will be taking sick leave starting July 1. In an interview with the NEWS, the 65-year-old superintendent cited health concerns as his main reason for retiring, beginning...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ‘Lunada Artisan Market’ to begin season

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Lunada Artisan Market season is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 21, 2022, and will continue once a month until September. The seasonal, night-time market is held by the City of Brownsville and features a variety of vendors, artists, and activities. The market is held outdoors at Brownsville’s Linear Park and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Man Charged In Mission Bank Robbery

A McAllen man has been charged for a bank robbery in Mission. 60-year-old Randy Francis Davis was arraigned Sunday on charges of robbery and possessing a controlled substance and given a $250,000 bond. Mission police say it was Davis who walked into the Vantage Bank branch on Tom Landry and...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

VIDEO: Vehicle on fire, Harlingen FD at scene

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department is working to put out a vehicle that caught fire on Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was located on the side of W. Expressway 83, near Dilworth Road. According to Harlingen Fire Department, there were no injuries reported. They are working to put out certain areas of the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

La Joya man startled by 2 dozen migrants hiding below house

EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...

Comments / 0

Community Policy