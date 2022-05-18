Hidalgo County has lowest rent in state
Here’s some good news for a change. According to a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit think tank, Hidalgo County has the lowest...www.anjournal.com
Here’s some good news for a change. According to a recent report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a nonprofit think tank, Hidalgo County has the lowest...www.anjournal.com
it's getting expensive gradually, a year ago a 2 bedroom was 595.per mo. now it's 795. it's really because GREADY Landlords. once it get less affordable people will start living in their vehicles. like in California. I personally moved from there down here for that reason, but now where to??
Comments / 2