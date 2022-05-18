Hidalgo County has lowest rent in state

The former historic USS Kitty Hawk naval aircraft carrier is headed to its final resting place the Port of Brownsville in Texas, the day after Memorial Day. The 1,069-foot-long USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) was built in a shipping yard in Camden, New Jersey in 1956, launched out to sea in 1960, and was commissioned by the Navy in 1961. The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 2009 and was stationed at Naval Base Kitsap as part of a ghost fleet up until its departure under tow to Brownsville in mid-January.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO