The Jim Thorpe Sports Hall of Fame will hold its ‘Family Style Rafting’ trip on the Lehigh on Sunday, June 19. The event, run by Pocono Whitewater, will take rafters from Jim Thorpe to Bowmanstown and will be held rain or shine. Rafters will leave at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The cost of $25 includes all rating equipment and gear, transportation to-and-from the river, and a BBQ riverside lunch. Participants must be at least four-years-old. Proceeds from the event will be used for the Jim Thorpe Sports Hall of Fame, which awards four scholarships each year to graduating seniors at Jim Thorpe High School. The trip is limited to the first 360 people who sign up and annually sells out. For more information call 1-800-whitewater. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO