If you're confused about Diddy's nicknames then take a place in line. Sean Combs was first known globally as Puff Daddy, then Diddy, Brother Love, and now, apparently, he changed his middle name to "Love." He has been promoting himself as the latter for years, but during his recent chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Combs set things straight on his monikers. People have questioned whether or not he really wants to be called "Love," and he told DeGeneres which name he wants to go by.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO