Bleacher Report pitched a bad trade idea for the Cleveland Cavaliers to get Bradley Beal. Leave it to Bleacher Report to pitch bad trade ideas for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let’s be clear, this isn’t some absurd trade idea, the assets going over aren’t over the top for a player that has the perception that Bradley Beal does. It’s not the pieces, so much the player. The Cavs should absolutely be all out of any potential Bradley trade.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO