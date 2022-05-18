ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Daniel Jones, Wan'Dale Robinson connecting early in OTAs

By Dan Benton
The New York Giants opened organized team activities on Monday and have conducted two practices — both closed to the media — thus far.

Although there are no eyes on the ground, the Giants have been releasing practice reports through their official website. And based on all early indications, quarterback Daniel Jones looks sharp.

On Monday, Jones connected for several touchdowns — two going to wide receiver Darius Slayton and a third going to Saquon Barkley. He continued that trend on Tuesday, this time linking up with rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for some big gains.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has displayed a quick twitch during OTAs. The rookie is already a frequent target of Daniel Jones, as the two connected on several passes during 11-on-11 drills, including a sideline grab for a sizeable gain. Robinson is extremely quick in getting to the outside with his cuts and will be a tough matchup for defenders.

Robinson had also showed up on Monday, hauling in a touchdown off the arm of backup quarterback Davis Webb.

A trio of rookies got on the board. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (second round), tight end Daniel Bellinger (fourth round) and running back Jashaun Corbin (undrafted) caught touchdowns from Webb from inside the five.

Adding to that, Robinson displayed additional versatility while fielding and returning punts alongside a slew of others.

It’s still extremely early in OTAs but the returns thus far are positive. It sounds like Jones is sharp as a tack while Robinson has hit the ground running. If those two can further develop their rapport and chemistry, it can mean only good things for the Giants’ offense.

