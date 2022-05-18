ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old driver killed, three others hurt in crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. -- A 16-year-old driver was killed and three other teenagers were hurt in a crash reported in Staunton, Virginia.

The teenager's Honda CR-V ran off Barterbrook Road and hit a tree at about 2 a.m. on May 18, according to Virginia State Police.

"The driver, a 16-year-old male, died at the scene," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "There were three passengers in the vehicle - two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old. Two were transported to UVA Medical Center and the third flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond."

Police said they were investigating speed as the contributing factor in the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

