ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Eighteen Jefferson County candidates for judge advance to November election

By Alex Harrison
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgEVS_0fiG5TEj00 Kentucky is one of only 10 states that run nonpartisan elections for judgeships at every level of its court system. Judges in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Circuit Courts and Family Courts are elected to eight-year terms, while district judges are elected to four-year terms.

Nine of Jefferson County’s 43 judicial elections had three or more candidates this year, subjecting 29 candidates to primary elections Tuesday. Here are the 18 candidates voters advanced to the General Election.

Court of Appeals

Judges on the Kentucky Court of Appeals hear appealed cases from circuit and district courts across the state. The District 4, Division 2 seat has been held by Judge Denise G. Clayton, who is also the court’s Chief Judge, since 2007. Clayton did not run for reelection, and three candidates ran to replace her.

  • Annette Karem advanced with 55,932 votes (50.6%). Karem has been the incumbent judge for District 30-1 since 2006, and is the current Chief District Court Judge for Jefferson County.
  • McKenzie Cantrell advanced with 41,753 votes (37.8%). Cantrell has been the Democratic State Representative for District 38 since 2016, and is an Employment Law Attorney at the nonprofit Kentucky Equal Justice Center.

Circuit Court

Kentucky’s Circuit Courts are trial courts of general jurisdiction, covering felony criminal cases and large claims civil litigation. Four of Jefferson County’s 13 circuit divisions held primaries for fourteen total candidates.

Division 5

  • Mary M. Shaw advanced with 37,844 votes (35.1%). Shaw is the incumbent judge for Circuit 30-5, and was first elected in 2006. Shaw signed the no-knock warrant for Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
  • Tracy Evette Davis advanced with 37,706 votes (35.0%). Davis is a private lawyer in general practice who provided defense counsel for indicted Breonna Taylor protestors.

Division 7

  • Theodore “Ted” Shouse advanced with 43,063 votes (40.6%). Shouse is a criminal defense attorney who organized a group of lawyers to represent indicted protesters in 2020.
  • Melissa Logan Bellows advanced with 36,131 votes (34.0%). Bellows is a private lawyer working in corporate law.

Division 9

  • Sarah Clay advanced with 40,758 votes (38.3%). Clay is a solo practitioner in both criminal defense and civil litigation, and former public defender for Jefferson County.
  • Nichole Compton advanced with 23,844 votes (22.4%). Compton is a general practice attorney with experience in criminal, civil and family law at both the trial and appellate court levels.

Division 10

  • Patricia “Tish” Morris advanced with 46,973 votes (43.8%). Morris is head of Litigation at Winton & Hiestand Law Group, and is the daughter of late Circuit Judge Geoffery Morris.
  • Dorislee Gilbert advanced with 30,572 votes (28.5%). Gilbert is a former executive director of the Mary Byron Project, and is the former Chief of the Appellate and Research Division for the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

District Court

Kentucky’s District Courts are trial courts of limited jurisdiction, covering misdemeanor criminal cases and small claims civil litigation. Four of Jefferson County’s 17 district divisions held primaries for twelve total candidates.

Division 4

  • Yvette De La Guardia advanced with 40,618 votes (38.2%). De La Guardia is a solo practitioner in Louisville, and was previously a public defender in Louisville Metro for seven years.
  • Lora Chisholm Holman advanced with 33,992 votes (32.0%). Holman is a private attorney with a variety of experience, including a previous stint as a prosecutor in the County Attorney’s office.

Division 7

  • Megan McDonald advanced with 45,714 votes (43.8%). McDonald is a partner at Nelson, McDonald and Shrewsbury covering general law, and was previously a civil mediator at M & M Mediations.
  • Shannon R. Fauver advanced with 32,861 votes (31.4%). Fauver is a private attorney focusing primarily on bankruptcy and Social Security disability litigation.

Division 8

  • Karen Faulkner advanced with 50,468 votes (47.3%). Faulkner is a private defense attorney and firm owner, a former public defender and an adjunct law professor at the University of Louisville.
  • Jessica Stone advanced with 33,129 votes (31.0%). Stone is an Assistant Jefferson County Attorney in the Criminal Division.

Division 15

  • Mary Jude Wolford advanced with 53,561 votes (50.3%). Wolford is a former Assistant Jefferson County Attorney.
  • Claudette Patton advanced with 31,073 votes (29.2%). Patton is a private litigation attorney and former Kentucky Assistant Attorney General.

General Elections

In addition to these nine races, eight other judicial seats in Jefferson County will hold a General Election on Nov. 8: one Supreme Court seat, one Court of Appeals seat, one circuit seat and five district seats. Candidates in the 26 remaining races are running unopposed, including all 10 of Jefferson County’s Family Court seats.

Contact Alex Harrison at aharrison@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
14news.com

Three incumbent sheriffs across Tri-State lose primary election in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Three incumbent sheriffs lost their primary elections, and four new sheriffs will take office in January. Two Republican candidates filed for sheriff in both Ohio and Daviess County, but no Democrats, meaning Adam Wright of Ohio County and Brad Youngman of Daviess County will most likely run unopposed in November’s general election.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mckenzie Cantrell
Person
Megan Mcdonald
spectrumnews1.com

Jefferson County leaders propose property tax relief

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — The median value on property sales has gone up 147% over the last 12 years, according to Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Colleen Younger. She recently joined former Louisville mayoral candidate David Nicholson and several lawmakers to talk about the issue. What You Need To...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
dakotanewsnow.com

Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A doctor in Kentucky has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. Stephanie Russell, 52, a pediatrician in Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday. Court records state Russell made contact with a person Sunday that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election#County Attorney#The Jefferson#Civil Litigation#The Supreme Court#Court Of Appeals Judges#The District 4#District 30 1#District Court#Circuit Courts
wdrb.com

Bryan Whittaker wins Bullitt Co. jailer race, unseating Paul Watkins after racist, sexist comments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bryan Whittaker received 28% of the vote Tuesday night to win the race for Bullitt County jailer, unseating controversial incumbent Paul Watkins. "His behavior has actually affected Bullitt County and given the county a bad image," Whittaker said Wednesday. "What I need to do is put the weight on my shoulders, take the ball and run with it and bring the image back that we need to have. That we're all good people out here."
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WBKO

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Incumbent Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle was beaten in the Republican Primary Tuesday night to challenger James Edward Vincent. Vincent led the race with 55 percent of the total votes with 1,396 votes to Doyle’s 41 percent, or 1,059 total vote trail. Stoney Phillips...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Republican Bill Dieruf captures nomination for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Bill Dieruf has won the GOP nomination for Louisville mayor. The former Jeffersontown mayor won Tuesday’s primary by about three-fourths of the vote, running against three other candidates. “We can lead this community to where we are unified in purpose and realize what Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Masks might be back at JCPS for last week of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Superintendent Marty Pollio said depending on what the CDC announces Thursday night, the masks might be back as soon as Monday. Jefferson County Public Schools prepares each week by looking at the CDC guidance on the Thursday night before. Going into the last week of the school year, they’re waiting to see what the CDC’s numbers say.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy