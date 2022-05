Detroit's Michigan Science Center will reopen its IMAX Dome Theatre with new changes. Those include 239 new custom seats designed and donated by automotive supplier Magna. "A large screen with 360-degree views provides an unforgettable experience for our guests and helps us achieve our mission of putting you at the center of science," Michigan Science Center president and CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. "We would not be able to offer these immersive opportunities without the help of generous sponsors like Magna."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO