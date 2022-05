PEORIA, Ill. – Local officials have a message to parents in the wake of the continued shortage of baby formula in the country: don’t panic, and don’t do anything rash. OSF Healthcare Pediatrician Doctor Terry Ho says one of the things to not do is try to give your newborn some type of formula other than what you’ve been giving them — and, at the right amount.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO