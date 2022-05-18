ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonding! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Rare Outing With Her Son Max Muniz: Photos

Mother-son time! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a rare outing with the singer’s son, Max Muñiz , in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 17.

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme's Style Has Transformed to Edgy Teen

The “On the Floor” artist, 52, looked chic in a white turtleneck, black sweater, jeans and sunglasses while her 14-year-old son wore a white polo shirt, jeans and glasses. As for the Deep Water actor, 49, he was equally casual in a flannel shirt and jeans during their day out.

While Jen frequently hits the town with Max’s twin sister, Emme Muñiz, her son stays a little more low-key and out of the spotlight. The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer shares her two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony , whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014 .

Luckily, Ben has “connected” with Jen’s kids since they rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after their first engagement ended in 2004.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” an insider previously told In Touch , adding that Emme and Max “really like” the Way Back actor.

Considering Ben shares his three kids , Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner , it comes as no surprise that he was able to bond with the “All I Have” singer’s teens.

“Ben bonded with Emme over her sense of humor and her love of music. She was surprised and impressed that he knew who Billie Eilish was,” the source continued. “He also encouraged her own dreams of performing. Emme loves to sing, dance and she wants to act. They laughed over Ben’s lack of dance skills, but he promised to give her acting tips.”

As for Max, it “was easy to befriend” him, and the guys loved “talking about cars and Batman.”

“[Max] and Ben connected over movies and video games,” said the source. “Ben’s relationships with his own kids is what makes him so relatable. Ben knows how to engage kids and make them feel comfortable.”

First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage! J. Lo and Ben’s PDA Photos

It’s no secret that Jen is absolutely crazy about her little “coconuts,” the sweet nickname she calls her twins. The Marry Me actress gushed to ET that Emme “could always sing” and even began “humming” while “in the crib.”

“Marc would say, ‘She’s singing, it feels good to her, it feels good to her soul and to her body,’ because he was like that,” the Second Act star said. “I was like, ‘You think she’s singing?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah.’ And he was right, and she’s always, since she was little, she could always sing.”

Jen previously divulged to her YouTube followers that her “favorite thing” about her son is “his sense of humor and his incredible vocabulary,” adding, “Also, your big heart, you have an enormous heart, and you are always so caring.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of J. Lo, Ben and Max!

