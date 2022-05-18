ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Western firms flee from despot Putin can you tell what big names these knock-off Russian brands are imitating?

By Christian Oliver
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd6OK_0fiG4SJn00

AS a number of Western firms have fled from Russia over the invasion of Ukraine knock-off brands have started to pop up across the country.

With many adopting strangely familiar logos, the new brands are set to replace the companies that have left- can you tell which big names they are imitating?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpm7f_0fiG4SJn00
Russian companies have launched knock-off products

The imitation brands have already started to file trademark applications in the hope of snatching the business left behind by the global companies.

UNCLE VANYA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Pmxo_0fiG4SJn00
Can you guess the new food chain?

One of the new brands named Uncle Vanya appears to have plans to grab the business left behind by McDonald’s with its own Golden Arches.

McDonald’s announced earlier this week that it would permanently leave Russia after closing its 846 stores back in March following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Days after McDonald’s closed its doors, a trademark application was filed for Uncle Vanya’s own sideways golden arches logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZSQ7_0fiG4SJn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08H2Fg_0fiG4SJn00

In a letter to employees and franchisees, McDonald’s boss, Chris Kempczinski, said the fast-food giant would be selling its portfolio of Russian stores, and that “the Golden Arches will shine no more in Russia.”

Leaving the country is expected to cost the American fast-food company around £1 billion.

COOL COLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wF5gt_0fiG4SJn00
Russia's new drink Cool Cola

Coca-Cola also appears to have its own Russian knock-offs with almost identical branding.

The Russian drinks producer Ochakovo said their CoolCola has the “classic flavours of your favourite soft drinks” with a “cult taste”.

FANCY

The same company has also launched an orange-flavoured Fanta imitation drink so now Russians will be able to enjoy a cool Fancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clmdi_0fiG4SJn00
Russia's new orange-flavoured drink

Set up in the Soviet Union in 1978, Ochakovo has previously sold traditional Russian fermented beverages before branching out into soda.

STREET

And lastly, lemon-lime Street is supposed to replace the classic Sprite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nxCYh_0fiG4SJn00
The Russian version of a summer favourite

The Russian drinks company isn’t the only company producing an imitation of the global drinks brand.

Grink Cola and Komi Cola have also been launched in recent months.

IDEA

The company's logo is strangely familiar

Russia has also its own copycat version of IKEA, called IDEA.

The world’s biggest furniture brand also closed its Russian stores in early March.

Only a few days later a registration of trademark for a new furniture company with a very similar logo was submitted to the Russian government for approval.

Other major companies which have either suspended their services in Russia or pulled out of the country include Apple, Disney, H&M, Ikea, Netflix, PlayStation, Spotify and TikTok.

Beer giant Heineken and cigarette company Imperial have also stopped operations in Russia following Putin's invasion.

Mastercard and Visa have announced they are suspending operations and banks including HSBC are stopping activities connected to Russia.

Just as it was closing, Russians were caught panic buying and stocking

up on their flat-pack furniture.

Since many other businesses have suspended their operations in Russia, it might not be that long before we see some more knock-off brands.

