Ohio Democratic lawmakers propose a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights

By The Statehouse News Bureau
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic members of the Ohio House and Senate say about two-thirds of Ohioans agree women themselves should have the choice to decide whether to get an abortion. Yet they say Republicans — who dominate the Ohio Legislature by about a two-thirds majority in both chambers — have passed abortion restrictions in...

Ohio House committee considers bill to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned

An Ohio House committee heard from supporters of HB598, a bill that would ban abortion immediately if the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. A leaked draft opinion earlier this month indicated the majority of justices were ready to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that allows abortion nationwide. Much of the debate on this Ohio House bill, also commonly called a "trigger" ban came down to the lack of exceptions for things like rape, incest, and life or health of a pregnant person.
Ohio House approves second round of federal COVID relief funds

Ohio lawmakers in the House voted to release another round of federal stimulus dollars in relation to COVID-19 pandemic relief. More than $420 million is earmarked for local governments around Ohio with a population of under 50,000 people. Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.) said this is a second round of...
Republicans propose amendment to make clear that non-citizens can’t vote in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) A constitutional amendment stating that non-U.S. citizens can’t vote in Ohio is working its way through the legislature and could be before voters this fall. The issue of non-citizens voting, long of concern to Republicans, could appear on a crowded ballot that includes races for governor and U.S. Senate.
WYSO Morning News Update: Proposed ban on gender transition medications and procedures for minors; Oregon District shooting survivor visits Buffalo

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 20, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — Supporters of a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade testified in a House committee Thursday. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports much of the debate came down to the lack of exceptions for things like rape, incest, or the life or health of a pregnant person. Many of the bill’s backers said they consider fertilization or conception to be when life begins. And this bill would ban abortion from that point, without exceptions. Melanie Miller with the anti-abortion Ashland Pregnancy Care Center said abortion makes the trauma of rape or incest worse. “Two wrongs can never correct a right. And I have heard first-hand where the child has even been that silver lining, the gift or the good that has come out of that tragic situation," said Miller. But in a ten-year study of a thousand people who had abortions, 95% said it was the right decision. Opponents say under the bill, it would be too complicated for doctors to defend themselves for performing abortions to save people’s lives.
Ohio House delays vote on constitutional amendment to change bail laws

A measure that could put an issue to change bail laws on the November ballot has been delayed, but Republican legislative leaders say they expect the resolution to see movement again soon. The House resolution, HJR2, would put a statewide ballot issue before voters in the general election. The issue...
Abortion ban hearing in Ohio gets unsurprisingly heated

A committee hearing for the latest effort in banning abortion started with a warning on Thursday at the Ohio Statehouse. That warning, which came from committee Chair Shane Wilkin, a Republican from Hillsboro, noted that both witnesses and lawmakers needed to maintain "decorum" and treat the others with respect. Noting that it was a passionate and emotional topic, he did say that they would have security boot people out for disrupting the hearing.
Proposed ban on gender transition procedures for minors gets hearing in Ohio House

Supporters of a bill that bans gender transition procedures for minors testified at a House committee hearing, while LGBTQ advocates gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse to voice their opposition. The bill, HB454, would prohibit physicians and other medical health care professionals from providing gender transition procedures to any person under...
WYSO Evening News Update: Experts say higher vaccination rates could have saved thousands in Ohio; Republicans want to block non-citizens from voting

(WYSO) — The Ohio Alzheimer’s Association held a forum this week to discuss disparities in health care for the LGBTQ+ community. And experts there say when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, discrimination from healthcare providers affects both patients in those communities and their caregivers. Bipartisan bill championed...
Ohio House lawmaker files resolution to block remote civil trials

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the adoption of remote conferencing, and whether you appreciate working in sweatpants and slippers, or the thought of back-to-back Zoom meetings makes you break out in a cold sweat, those technologies aren’t soon going away. Still, state lawmakers want to draw some bright lines around when video conferencing is and isn’t appropriate.
Statehouse Republicans plan constitutional amendment aimed a general election: Capitol Letter

Ballot ban: Republicans are planning another planned constitutional amendment that could shape the atmosphere surrounding the November election. As Andrew Tobias writes, the proposal would ask voters to amend the state constitution to bar non-citizens from voting in local and state elections, something that’s already illegal at the state level but which is murkier at the local level. Republicans, many of whom cited a 2020 move by residents in the liberal village of Yellow Springs to grant non-citizens the right to vote in local elections, are preparing to introduce a joint resolution as soon as today.
