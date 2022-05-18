ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$18,800 Worth Of Flower Vases Stolen From Cemetery In Darien

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
St. John's Cemetery, located at 25 Camp Ave. in Darien Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An investigation is underway after 47 bronze flower vases, valued at about $18,800 in total, were stolen from a cemetery in Fairfield County.

Officers responded to St. John's Cemetery in Darien at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, after receiving a report of a larceny at the cemetery's mausoleum, according to the Darien Police Department.

The cemetery is located at 25 Camp Ave.

The complainant told police that she received a report that a vase was missing from a plot inside the mausoleum.

She said after investigating, she discovered that 47 of the vases had been stolen from memorials on the first and second levels of the mausoleum, authorities said.

Police said the vases were each valued at $400.

