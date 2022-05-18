ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites into orbit before Falcon 9 rocket lands on a boat to be used again

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched its latest fleet of more than 50 Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

A used two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carried the payload into space before landing at sea earlier today (Wednesday).

It was launched from NASA's Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 06:59 ET (11:59 BST), about 39 minutes later than SpaceX initially planned.

'Falcon 9 has successfully lifted off carrying our 53 Starlink satellites into space,' SpaceX production manager Jessie Anderson said during a live webcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVCdN_0fiG4GyJ00
Elon Musk's SpaceX has successfully launched its latest fleet of more than 50 Starlink internet satellites into orbit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2BaY_0fiG4GyJ00
A used two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carried the payload into space before landing at sea earlier today (Wednesday)

The Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth nine minutes after lift-off, landing on SpaceX's droneship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas' in the Atlantic Ocean.

The recovery vessel catches falling boosters and returns them to port to save on costs.

It was the company's third Starlink mission in a week and the 121st successful landing for a SpaceX booster.

The ability to re-use the first-stage of its rockets helps SpaceX keep the cost per launch down, and makes them competitive against the older launch companies.

Today's mission marked the fifth for this particular Falcon 9 first stage.

Musk has previously said all re-usable components of the Falcon 9 should be able to be used at least 100 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dhsnc_0fiG4GyJ00
The rocket was launched from NASA's Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 06:59 ET (11:59 BST), about 39 minutes later than SpaceX initially planned
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlkJY_0fiG4GyJ00
'Falcon 9 has successfully lifted off carrying our 53 Starlink satellites into space,' SpaceX production manager Jessie Anderson said during a live webcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llPMf_0fiG4GyJ00
Starlink is a constellation of more than 2,300 satellites that aims to provide internet access to most of the Earth, particularly underserved rural areas

After launch, the satellites were put into an orbit just shy of 200 miles above the Earth.

They will now extend solar arrays and use thrusters to get to their operational altitude — which is 335 miles above the planet.

Starlink is a constellation of more than 2,300 satellites that aims to provide internet access to most of the Earth, particularly underserved rural areas.

As part of its beta service, Starlink internet is already available in 23 countries around the world, including the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wuO7_0fiG4GyJ00
As part of its beta service, Starlink internet is already available in 23 countries around the world, including the UK

However, next-generation Starlink constellations could have a whopping 42,000 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit, Musk hopes.

He has previously said the venture could give three billion people who currently do not have access to the internet a cheap way of getting online.

Musk's rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also plans to launch a constellation of 3,000 low Earth-orbit satellites to provide broadband access to remote areas, as part of its Project Kuiper.

So far no Kuiper satellites have been launched, although Amazon previously stated plans to have KuiperSat-1 and -2 prototypes in orbit by the end of this year.

However, astronomers have raised concerns about the light pollution and other interference cased by these satellite constellations.

ELON MUSK'S SPACEX SET TO BRING BROADBAND INTERNET TO THE WORLD WITH ITS STARLINK CONSTELLATION OF SATELLITES

Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 of its 'Starlink' space internet satellites into orbit and hopes to have 12,000 in the sky by 2026.

They form a constellation designed to provide low-cost broadband internet service from low Earth orbit.

While satellite internet has been around for a while, it has suffered from high latency and unreliable connections.

Starlink is different. SpaceX said its goal is to provide high-speed, cable-like internet all over the world.

Musk has previously said the venture could give three billion people who currently do not have access to the internet a cheap way of getting online.

It could also help fund a future city on Mars.

Helping humanity reach the red planet is one of Musk's long-stated aims and was what inspired him to start SpaceX.

Musk's rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also plans to launch a constellation of low Earth-orbit satellites to provide broadband access to remote areas, as part of its Project Kuiper.

However, astronomers have raised concerns about the light pollution and other interference cased by these satellite constellations.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites over the Amazon capture the choking of the ‘house of God’ by the Belo Monte Dam – they can help find solutions, too

The Xingu River is revered as the “house of God” by the Indigenous people living along its Volte Grande, or Big Bend, in the Brazilian Amazon. The river is essential to their culture and religion, and a crucial source of fish, transportation and water for trees and plants. Five years ago, the Big Bend was a broad river valley interwoven with river channels teaming with fish, turtles and other wildlife. Today, as much as 80% of the water flow is gone. That’s because in late 2015, the massive Belo Monte Dam project began redirecting water from the Xingu River upstream from the...
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Falcon
Daily Mail

This is what a black hole sounds like: NASA releases audio recorded by its Chandra X-ray observatory and it sounds like a Hans Zimmer score

NASA scientists have released the audio of a black hole at the centre of Perseus galaxy cluster more than 200 million lightyears away from earth. The sound waves in the were recorded by NASA's space telescope, the Chandra X-ray observatory, in the form of astronomical data, then translated into sound that humans can hear.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Amazon
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy