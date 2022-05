Conor McGregor unloaded on Henry Cejudo in a series of recently deleted tweets as their strange feud continues. While many are waiting to see who Conor McGregor is going to fight upon returning to the UFC, others are just tuning into his Twitter page to see who he can rile up next. ‘The Notorious’ has made a habit of winding up the masses in the name of having a bit of fun, but in this particular instance, it seems to be Henry Cejudo who is the one doing the poking.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO