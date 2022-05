STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 1026 PM EDT THU MAY 19 2022 /926 PM CDT THU MAY 19 2022/ REST OF TONIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. PATCHY FOG. LOWS 40 TO 54...COOLEST IN THE KEWEENAW. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY...BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY WEST IN THE AFTERNOON. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY EAST. HIGHS 60 TO 73...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 34 TO 46...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. SATURDAY...COOL. MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS SOUTH. HIGHS 48 TO 58...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 34 TO 42. SUNDAY...CONTINUED COOL. MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS 48 TO 58...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MONDAY...PATCHY FROST EARLY. SUNNY...BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 32 TO 40. HIGHS 54 TO 64...COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 38 TO 44. HIGHS 58 TO 66. $$ ROLFSON.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO