The Kansas Department of Transportation expects to begin work on a reconstruction project on approximately 11 miles of US Highway 281 in Russell County the week of May 23. The project will widen the roadway to a 30-foot paved surface with three-foot turf shoulders, starting near Land Road and extending north to the west Kansas Highway 18 junction. The box bridge structure over Boswell Creek will also be replaced.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO