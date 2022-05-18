ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Comic Con 2022 returns in June

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) — Mississippi Comic Con will return to the Mississippi Trade Mart on June 25-26 for another weekend of  celebrities, gaming, and fun.

This year, Comic Con will be joined by a full anime convention that features eight voice actors from the My Hero Academia anime series.

The star-studded lineup includes Christina Ricci (“The Addams Family,” “Casper,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Monster,” “Yellowjackets”), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom from the “Harry Potter series”), Amy Jo Johnson and David Yost (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”), Kane and Booker T (World Wrestling Entertainment), Tara Strong (“Batman,” “My Little Pony,” “The Powerpuff Girls”), and Kevin Conroy (Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series”). Also featured is a “My Hero Academia” reunion, with eight voice actors from the most popular anime series in the world.

Birmingham native behind one of the strangest, mind-bending, critically acclaimed movies of 2022

In-show events include Q&As with celebrities, panels presented by professional cosplayers and comic artists, costume and video game contests, board gaming, and photo ops. Vendors and artists from across the country will attend and sell their wares. Fan groups—many of whom will be appearing for charity—will exhibit setups from fandoms such as “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.”

Other exhibits include a replica Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles van and a replica Jurassic Park Jeep, vehicles from Star Wars and My Hero Academia, the dinosaur from the Museum of Natural Science, an old school arcade with arcade and pinball machines provided by Dirty South Pinball, and free gaming provided by Vans CCG.

Advance tickets are available from VXV Events’ exclusive ticket provider, Tixr, for $30 per day or $50 for the weekend, or at the door the day of the show for $40 per day or $60 for the weekend.

Kids 10 and under can attend free with paid adult admission.

