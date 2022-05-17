More than 70% of All Guns Reported Stolen in 2022 Taken from Vehicles

The MNPD strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and remove the keys.

So far this year, 575 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. More than 70% of all guns reported stolen in 2022 (810) were taken from vehicles. Last week, 29 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.

Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 77% of the automobiles taken (46 of 60) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.

Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.