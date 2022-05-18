ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Lazy’ parents are using Siri and Alexa to potty train their kids but some are saying the smart speaker hack is ‘genius’

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
2 days ago
 2 days ago
IT can be a long, arduous and incredibly stressful process.

But to help them potty train their children, some mums are turning to smart speakers such as Alexa and Siri.

One mum took to Facebook to tell other parents she's had brilliant success with using her Amazon Echo Dot - setting a reminder on the speaker every 40 minutes for her son Ben to use the potty.

"I don't know if everyone has already thought of this and I'm a bit behind, but I thought I'd share," she wrote.

"It's been so successful and really helped his potty training!"

While some weren't sure about the prospect of utilising the devices in the potty training process, others called it "pure genius".

"Love this idea! Been trying to encourage my son to use the potty, so gonna enlist Alexa's help," one person wrote.

"Wow is this the new generation," someone else added.

However, others were less than impressed, with one commenting: "That's called lazy parenting."

"Takes the pressure off mum," another wrote.

"Now she doesn't have to get off social media. Lazy!"

A recent survey from baby brand, Munchkin, revealed that more than 41% of parents confessed it took them more than three months to potty train their toddler.

But early years expert Sophie Pickles recently shared her top tips to help parents conquer potty training, including spending a lengthy period at home.

"Nappy-free and naked is the easiest and cleaning way to go about the first days of potty training," she said.

"If it’s possible, try and plan to start training when you have a few solid days at home, whether you do this over a weekend, or even book a few days off work.

"Crank up the heating, get out the potty and strip them off, this creates less pressure as there’s no worries of soiling their clothes, and being in close quarters, it's much easier to keep an eye out for any telltale signs that they need to use the potty."

While some people called parents who relied on speakers such as Alexa (pictured) "lazy", others said the hack was "genius" Credit: Getty

The US Sun

The US Sun

ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

