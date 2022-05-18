ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Landmark Middle School placed on brief lockdown after student shattered window

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning following a vandalism incident involving a student, according to Duval County Public Schools.

In a recorded message to parents, Tyson White, principal of Landmark Middle School said the lockdown was in response to “disruptive behavior” from the student who was throwing rocks at the front doors and windows of the school. White said the student shattered a window before leaving the school campus.

White assured parents, “We are in direct contact with that student’s family, and we have resumed our normal school day.”

“While I am disappointed to report this incident, we will always take these types of security measures to ensure our campus remains safe. As always, if you have any questions or feedback feel free to reach out to me at the school.”

