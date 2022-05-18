Sterling man arrested on burglary, weapons charges

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Jordan Van Meter, 26, has been arrested on burglary, possession of a stolen gun, and other charges, police said.

Sterling Police arrested Van Meter at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

During the search, police found items that were stolen from another residence on February 16th.

He faces charges of residential burglary, theft, possession of a stolen firearm, no FOID, and possession of ammunition.

Van Meter was booked into the Whiteside County Jail.

