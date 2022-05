FENTON (KMOV) - A man shot a woman in Fenton, then led officers on a chase before he turned the gun on himself in Kirkwood Tuesday evening, police told News 4. Tyrone Barnes, 36, shot Shalonda Miller, 35, in the 1200 block of North Highway Drive around 5:25 p.m., police say. When officers responded to a call for the shooting, they say Barnes fired shots at them and then drove off in a white Chevrolet Impala. Officers then tried to get him to pull over, but he kept driving, leading officers on a chase.

FENTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO