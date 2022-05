This letter is in support of Nicole Grohoski for the upcoming special election for Maine State Senate. I have known Nicole and her parents for a long time. Ellsworth is Nicole’s hometown, and she is very dedicated to the city and the region. Nicole is a professional geographic information systems specialist and cartographer, and she has served in a number of local civic and volunteer organizations. Like me, her dad is a military veteran, and Nicole will continue to be a strong advocate for Maine veterans.

