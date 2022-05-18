Willard J Godsey

NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Pine Grove Harmony. Pallbearers will be Tony Keith, Tom Keith, Gary Compton, Barry Compton, Stacy Ford, Tommy Stallard, Luke Gillenwater, Marty Ford, Adam Meade, Greg Robinson, Brent Powers, Brian Powers, and Kaleb Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Meade, Henry Powers, Jarvis Vicars, Steve Pennington and Steve Franklin. Graveside service will be at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
