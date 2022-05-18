Willard J Godsey

CHURCH HILL - Charles E. Jarrett, 72, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late John and Crystal “Crick” Jarrett. Charles served his country in the US Army. He worked for the Kingsport press for over 35 years before his retirement in 2006.Charles was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

CHURCH HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO