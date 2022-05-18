ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Willard J Godsey

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Willard J Godsey, age 77, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years Linda Smith Godsey, son Michael Lynn Godsey and wife Sandi Godsey, son Mitchell Landon Godsey, granddaughter Brianna Kay Rodriguez...

Kingsport Times-News

Roger Wayne Morrison

BLUFF CITY - Roger Wayne Morrison, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022, at VA National Medical Center. He was born June 10, 1948, in Bristol, a son of the late Eugene H. and Pearl Blevins Morrison. Roger was a lifelong resident of Bristol and a Veteran of the United States Navy. He attended Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lynn King; daughter, Carla Kay Morrison; sister, Regina Fee.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charlene Campbell

GREENEVILLE – Charlene Campbell, 54, passed away on May 19, 2022 in Greeneville. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James W. Long

KINGSPORT - James W. Long, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born to the late John K. and Lucy Ann (Bailey) Long. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. James was an active...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Scott Kenkel

MT. CARMEL - Scott Kenkel, 52, Mt. Carmel, TN, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, May 20, 2022, due to a sudden illness. Scott was born in Omaha, Nebraska and grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was the manager of the Lynn Garden Neighborhood Wal-Mart and had been an employee of Wal-Mart for 25 years. He was a member of West View Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was active in various capacities.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Melvin Kellar Hutton

KINGSPORT - Melvin Kellar Hutton, 95, of Kingsport TN, went to be with the Lord on May 17th, 2022, following a short hospitalization and rehab. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN 37664. Funeral...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Randy (Moe) Steve Crawford

KINGSPORT - Randy (Moe) Steve Crawford, age 66, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. Moe retired from Eastman in 2019, He was a member of Gospel Mission Church of Fall Branch. Preceded in death by parents June & Helen Crawford; and his grandparents Wes & Callie...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ben Douglas Cavitt, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Ben Douglas Cavitt, Sr., 70, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 20, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charles E. Jarrett

CHURCH HILL - Charles E. Jarrett, 72, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late John and Crystal “Crick” Jarrett. Charles served his country in the US Army. He worked for the Kingsport press for over 35 years before his retirement in 2006.Charles was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clyde Henderson McCracken

MOUNT CARMEL - Clyde H. McCracken, 102, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Wexford House. He was born in Hawkins County, where he resided all his life. He was a farmer and attended several of the local Baptist churches. Clyde is preceded in...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron

Dr. Francis “Ruth” Ketron, 92, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, due to complications from a fall, surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vermont United Methodist Church, 1817 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN 37660.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins

CHURCH HILL – Mary Frances “Bunny” Larkins, 91, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Neal Lane officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 21 at Valley View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William “Craft” Adams

CHURCH HILL - William “Craft” Adams, 88, of Church Hill, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Elder Everett Lett officiating.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

Gate City, VA – Gary Lynn McDavid, 58 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on September 3, 1963, to Donald Elmer McDavid and Shirley Griffin McDavid. He was a graduate of UVA Charlottesville. Gary was involved in various Financial Institutions in New York City and Madrid, Spain. He attended St. Paul Episcopal Church. He was generous and kind hearted. He is preceded in death by his farther, Donald Elmer McDavid.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Frances Mitchell

COEBURN, VA - Frances “Rita” Mitchell, 81, fought a good fight, kept the faith, and entered in to be at home with Jesus on May 18, 2022. She attended Banner Revival Center and was a retired CNA and cook. She was the preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Mitchell, son Jimmy Samuel Mitchell, and her parents Sam and Lottie Dingus Minton, 3 brothers: Aaron Minton, Jim Minton, Bobby Minton. 4 sisters Valice Blevins, Bette Hodge, Annie Wallace, and Mary Foster.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

James Winford “Jim” Osborne

MT. CARMEL - James Winford “Jim” Osborne, 84 of Mt Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Grundy, VA, he had lived in Vansant, VA before moving to Mt Carmel in 2003. Jim was a retired coal miner.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VanDyke returns to victory lane at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — The third time was the charm for Kres VanDyke. After finishing runner-up in the first two Late Model Stock races of the season at Kingsport Speedway, the two-time track champion dominated Friday’s race for his first win of 2022. VanDyke started seventh in the 60-lap feature...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Abraham Presley Price

BLACKSBURG, VA -- Abraham Presley Price, 42, formerly of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, due to an apparent heart attack. Abraham was born on July 19, 1979, in Johnson City, TN. He graduated from Emory and Henry College and East Tennessee State University. Abraham worked as a surveyor, loved animals and all things nature. He enjoyed playing music and was a voracious reader.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley Jean Keith Compton

NICKELSVILLE, VA – Shirley Jean Keith Compton, 78 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord at her residence on Monday, May 16, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the residence. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Pine Grove Harmony. Pallbearers will be Tony Keith, Tom Keith, Gary Compton, Barry Compton, Stacy Ford, Tommy Stallard, Luke Gillenwater, Marty Ford, Adam Meade, Greg Robinson, Brent Powers, Brian Powers, and Kaleb Carter. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Meade, Henry Powers, Jarvis Vicars, Steve Pennington and Steve Franklin. Graveside service will be at 12:00 Noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

King University recognizes 2022 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award recipients

BRISTOL —King University has announced the recipients of its 2022 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards. First presented in 1890 and awarded annually by more than 70 colleges and universities throughout the South, the award honors the recipients’ high standards of character, integrity and service, and a commitment to creating positive change in their communities.
BRISTOL, TN

