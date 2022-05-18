ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Father, Son Sentenced For Trafficking Cocaine, Heroin

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
A father-son duo from Western Massachusetts have been sentenced for a drug trafficking ring. Photo Credit: Australia Alcohol and Drug Foundation

It'll be a family affair for a father-son duo from Western Massachusetts who will spend more than a decade in prison for operating a multi-state drug trafficking ring that ran from Mexico to both coasts.

Federal prosecutors announced that Hampden County residents Isaac Cardona, age 34, and Rafael Cardona, Sr., age 61, both of Springfield, have been sentenced to 12 years in prison for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

The sentence comes after the two were convicted by a federal jury in October 2021 of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and one kilogram of heroin.

Isaac Cardona was also charged with money laundering.

According to prosecutors, the Cardonas conspired with David Cruz - who previously pleaded guilty to drug and weapon charges - to traffic cocaine and heroin from Mexico, through California, to the Springfield area, and into New England.

Investigators said that Isaac Cardona owed Cruz money for one kilogram of cocaine, and to pay down his debt, the Cardonas and others conspired to import a kilogram of heroin - which was actually pure fentanyl - from sources in Mexico.

In late August 2016, prosecutors said Isaac Cardona drove to San Diego with cash to pay for the heroin.

Cruz later traveled to San Diego, retrieved the car and the cash, and, on Sept. 8, 2016, used the cash to purchase what he believed to be one kilogram of heroin, according to officials.

Prosecutors said that Law enforcement officials in California seized the vehicle and recovered approximately one kilogram of pure fentanyl.

Rollins said that their arrests came as part of a 14-month wiretap investigation into the drug trafficking organization supplied by sources in Mexico and spanning at least four states.

