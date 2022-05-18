ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nespelem, WA

Colville Tribal Police searching for escaped inmate

 3 days ago
NESPELEM, Wash. — Colville Tribes Tribal Police are asking for help to find an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility in Nespelem. Police are searching for Amos Matthew Staggs. He is 27 years old...

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies searching for suspect after assault in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies are looking for a suspect after an assault at the Loma Vista apartments in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says one person was beaten, possibly with a tool, inside their apartment. An acquaintance showed up at an apartment to get property, went inside, and began beating one of the two men inside...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

N. Spokane shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are looking for the shooter who sent one man to the hospital. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on N. Howard Street and W. Francis Ave around 1:15 Friday morning. Callers reported hearing multiple shots and seeing a man, armed with a firearm, walk to his car. Deputies located a handgun, blood and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane County deputy injured in motorcycle crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reported that one of their deputies was injured in a motorcycle crash while trying to contact a driver for a traffic violation. The crash occurred on 1800 S. Barker Rd. around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. According to the sheriff's office,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Colville, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Nespelem, WA
Yakima, WA
SCSO investigating shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred at a North Spokane apartment complex early Friday morning. SCSO said one man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries but is currently stable. SCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting...
SPOKANE, WA
Known gang member arrested in connection to North Spokane shooting

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force (SRSSTF) was able to identify and arrest a shooting suspect on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The suspect, 19-year-old Duane G. Delaney, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held on $250,000 bond.
SPOKANE, WA
Body of missing Moses Lake mother found in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA COUNTY -- Authorities say they have found the missing remains of Yanira Cedillos after she was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Since her disappearance on March 4, 2022, Moses Lake Police Detectives have been working to find Yanira Cedillos. On Thursday May 12th, detectives received information on some updated cell phone data from the suspect’s cell phone. Detectives learned of a remote area in Walla Walla County, off Hwy 12 just outside of Wallula Junction, in which the suspect’s cell phone was tracked for several minutes the morning that Yanira was reported missing. The cell phone information was provided by ZETX Advancing Justice, a private business that assists with cell phone investigations.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Body of missing Moses Lake woman found

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Moses Lake Police Department have announced that the body of Yanira Cedillos, the Moses Lake woman who went missing on March 4, 2022, has been found. Moses Lake police say her body was found on Thursday, May 12 in a remote area in Walla Walla County off Highway 12 just outside of Wallula junction. Her body was then positively identified on Monday, May 16.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Renton man pleads in Entiat molestation case on morning of trial

WENATCHEE — A Renton man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to a charge of child molestation, just as his trial was about to begin in Chelan County Superior Court. Mark Darren Starman, 55, pleaded to third-degree child molestation, avoiding trial on a first-degree charge. Jury selection had just begun for his trial this week.
ENTIAT, WA
Woman accused of starting brush fire in Ephrata

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree arson after allegedly starting a brush fire that burned about an acre Tuesday evening in Ephrata. About 6:45 p.m., the Ephrata Police Department received three reports of a woman starting brush on fire at Highway 282 and Airport Street. Arrested a short distance...
EPHRATA, WA
Hours-long SWAT standoff in Spokane Valley ends with arrest of wanted felon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A hours-long standoff with SWAT ended with an arrest on Sunday, May 15, after Spokane Valley Deputies received a report of a possible wanted suspect at an apartment complex on east 4th Ave. The suspect, 29-year-old Antonio Davis, is an admitted gang member wanted on several felony and misdemeanor warrants, and he was believed to be armed and dangerous. In prior interactions with law enforcement, he had been armed. He was previously wanted out of Nevada for felony charges of possession of a fire arm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. Davis was seen standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite deputies advising him he was under arrest and commanding him to stop, Davis fled to an apartment and slammed the door behind him. A perimeter was a established, and deputies advised Davis to exit the apartment and surrender peacefully. When the orders went unheeded, a search warrant was obtained. The SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, negotiators, EDU, SRASU, and K9 units were brought in due to Davis’s violent history. Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigation into local shootings. Nearby residents were informed of the incident and advised to evacuate or shelter in place for their safety.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Suspect shot in leg during struggle with victim over handgun

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect was taken to the hospital after a victim reportedly shot him in the leg after wrestling over a handgun. Spokane Valley deputies responded at an apartment complex on E 6th Ave near S Eastern Rd for a report of a possible shooting/robbery on Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Deputy Running to Unseat Chelan County Sheriff

There are numerous new candidates to county races in Chelan and Douglas counties as Filing Week continues in the state. Among the most notable is Chelan County Deputy Sheriff Mike Morrison, who is now running to unseat his own superior, Brian Burnett for sheriff. Morrison is President of the Deputy...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
