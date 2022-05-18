Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Marion; Newton; Searcy A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEARCY...EAST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARION COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Eula, or 14 miles west of Marshall, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Duff... Marsena Eula... Point Peter St. Joe... Gilbert Zach... Bass Snowball... Silver Hill Woolum Recreation Area... Baker Ford TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

MARION COUNTY, AR ・ 17 MINUTES AGO