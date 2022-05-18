ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Newton, Pope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Johnson; Newton; Pope The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newton County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Johnson County in western Arkansas Northern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 415 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Holman, or 8 miles east of Clarksville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lamar... Solo Bertha... Smyrna Holman... Lake Dardanelle Lutherville... Long Pool Campground Piney Bay Recreation Area... Treat Sand Gap... Lurton Simpson HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Dyer County in west Tennessee Southwestern Obion County in west Tennessee Northeastern Lauderdale County in west Tennessee Southeastern Lake County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 415 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cottonwood Grove to Heloise to 6 miles east of Blytheville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dyersburg, Caruthersville, Newbern, Ridgely, Obion, Cooter, Cloverdale, Bradleytown, Heloise, Unionville, Miston, Cottonwood Grove, Trimble, Cat Corner, Edith, Fowlkes, Locust Grove, Jenkinsville, Maxey and Elbridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Izard, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Izard; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Stone County in north central Arkansas Central Izard County in north central Arkansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Blanchard Springs Campground, or 8 miles north of Mountain View, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Melbourne... Calico Rock Oxford... Pineville Lunenburg... Brandenberg Lacrosse... Lone Star Wideman... Gorby Blanchard Springs Campground... Allison Mt Olive in Izard County... Boswell Optimus... Sage Twin Creek... Sylamore Bike Trail Gunner Pool Campground... Sylamore TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
IZARD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Marion; Newton; Searcy A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEARCY...EAST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARION COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Eula, or 14 miles west of Marshall, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Duff... Marsena Eula... Point Peter St. Joe... Gilbert Zach... Bass Snowball... Silver Hill Woolum Recreation Area... Baker Ford TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
MARION COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, AR
County
Lawrence County, AR
County
Independence County, AR
City
Black Rock, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western, central and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Johnson and northern Pope Counties through 445 PM CDT At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holman, or 8 miles east of Clarksville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville... Lamar Knoxville... Broomfield Solo... Bertha Holman... Smyrna Lake Dardanelle... Augsburg Lutherville... Long Pool Campground Piney Bay Recreation Area... Treat Pleasant Valley in Pope County... Sand Gap Simpson This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 61 and 68, and between mile markers 70 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy