Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Mississippi The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Dyer County in west Tennessee Southwestern Obion County in west Tennessee Northeastern Lauderdale County in west Tennessee Southeastern Lake County in west Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 415 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cottonwood Grove to Heloise to 6 miles east of Blytheville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dyersburg, Caruthersville, Newbern, Ridgely, Obion, Cooter, Cloverdale, Bradleytown, Heloise, Unionville, Miston, Cottonwood Grove, Trimble, Cat Corner, Edith, Fowlkes, Locust Grove, Jenkinsville, Maxey and Elbridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0