ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

If you live on Berkshire Road in Prince George, be advised a rabid bat was found there

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VF6GL_0fiFyBk000

PRINCE GEORGE — The Crater Health District is advising folks who live in a north Prince George County neighborhood to monitor their health and that of any pets after a bat seen flying around one residence tested positive for rabies.

According to a CHD statement, a wild brown bat was caught May 12 flying around a house on Berkshire Drive just east of Hopewell. The flying mammal, which weight less than a half-pound, turned out to be rabid.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you have animals near Berkshire Drive and feel they may have been exposed to the rabid bat," CHD director Dr. Alton Hart Jr. said in the statement. "The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies."

CHD offered the following safety guidelines:

  • Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.
  • Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
  • Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.
  • Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.
  • Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
  • Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

If you fear you, your family or pet may have been exposed to the bat, contact the Prince George Health Department at (804) 733-2630 or your local healthcare provider. For more information about rabies, go to the h Virginia Department of Health 's or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 's web sites.

More from The Progress-Index: Richmond region welcomes first legal THC cafe open to the public: RVAC Edibles

River City Witches event: 75 vendors: Richmond event: Oddities Witch Market draws nearly 1400 people, 'Good vibes everywhere'

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: If you live on Berkshire Road in Prince George, be advised a rabid bat was found there

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Small earthquake reported in Louisa County

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake in Louisa County late Thursday. The 1.9 magnitude quake was reported 27 miles east of Charlottesville and 28.8 northwest of Short Pump. The earthquake was recorded at 11 p.m. May 19. There have been no reports of...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George County, VA
Hopewell, VA
Government
City
Hopewell, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Prince George County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
cbs19news

Zion Crossroads becoming Louisa's economic driver

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When you think of Louisa County, you may think it’s very rural, but Zion Crossroads is driving up the county’s economic development. "This helps with our revenue stream, it helps our residents, it helps us have the quality infrastructure that we want in Louisa County, and the benefits our residents want," said Rachel Jones, a member of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman guilty of lottery scheme, steals more than $200,000 from elderly across United States

Miller would put the money the victims sent her into her personal bank accounts, and then convert it and funnel it to her co-conspirators. She also forged victim signatures on fraudulent checks, and mailed locked briefcases to victims. Miller told the victims the briefcases contained their winnings, and they would receive the combination once the taxes and fees had been paid to her. Miller had actually packed the briefcases with Hampton Roads newspapers and magazines.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Rabid#Wildlife#Stray Cats#Cat#Chd
cbs17

Virginia man sending message with sign in yard is getting results

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk homeowner Connor Jewell learned the hard way that even with a home inspection your dream home can turn into a nightmare. To help warn other potential home buyers, he placed a big sign in the front yard of his Chesapeake Boulevard home that reads, “Do not buy that house before talking to me.” An arrow on the sign points to the house next door.
NORFOLK, VA
foxrichmond.com

RVA pet owners now have another option when their vet is closed

Partner Veterinary Urgent Care is now open in Richmond offering services that bridge the gap when your vet may be closed or unavailable. Urgent Care is a service that allows you and your pet to receive prompt care for non-life-threatening illnesses. Seen as a complementary service to your primary care veterinarian and your local emergency hospital, Partner Veterinary Urgent Care (PVUC) can help when your veterinary office is closed or when care is needed, but a trip to the emergency hospital isn’t necessary. Visit Partner Veterinary Urgent Care online to learn more.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

2K+
Followers
509
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy