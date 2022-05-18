SEC forces Wall St banks to search more than 100 personal cellphones of top traders to probe to what extent they sent messages with sensitive information about deals and trades

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly searching the personal cellphones of more than 100 prominent Wall Street traders and dealmakers, in a probe to uncover whether they sent secret messages about deals and trades on platforms such as WhatsApp.

The agency - which has for months been investigating messaging platform misuse at banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - is currently sending firms lists of names of staffers whose phones they want to review, according to Bloomberg.

Sources told the publication that staff who hold key positions at the banks being scrutinized, are then being ordered to hand over their personal phones so the devices can be examined by lawyers.

The sources added that up to 30 people - including heads of certain investment banking teams or trading desks - at each bank have been named in the unprecedented probe, the largest ever of its kind.

The names of key staff being investigated by the SEC have not been made public.

The systematic search will investigated the extent of American staffers' alleged misuse of non-approved messaging platforms to send work-related messages bearing sensitive information, often concerning deals and prospective trades.

The announcement comes as banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse have all found themselves under examination by the SEC, as the agency seeks to gauge the extent of employees' misuse of the messaging apps.

It's not yet clear which of those five firms have been asked to produce staffers' phones.

Any findings by the SEC during the search will decide which firms the agency will ultimately punish - and to what degree - for failing to use company-approved channels for the business-related messages.

The SEC's scrutiny into staffers' correspondence is a highly sensitive matter, sources privy to the probe said, with officials potentially pouring through millions of personal texts stemming back years

The searches are so highly personal, the insiders said, that banks are arranging for outside attorneys to help preside over the reviews, serving as mediators during feds' search so the scrutinized staffers may still keep some semblance of privacy.

The lawyers being enlisted by these banks are tasked with keeping feds' search confined to messaged dealing with business.

The facade of New York Stock Exchange in January. The SEC's probe seeks to discern the extent of American staffers' alleged misuse of non-approved messaging platforms to send work-related messages bearing sensitive information, often on deals and prospective trades

Officials are currently gathering information as to who used the illicit messaging platforms, and how often they did so.

The probe already seen more than 100 phones seized, sources told Bloomberg.

The extent of the search could carry heavy implications for some of Wall Street's most influential and high-powered financiers, with the SEC's ongoing probe into the unapproved messages seeing more than a dozen JPMorgan Chase staffers reprimanded in December.

Late last year, both the SEC and CFTC slapped big bank JPMorgan Chase with a $200 million fine for failing to keep track of employees' use of private apps and personal email accounts that circumvented company record-keeping requirements.

The organization's joint probe found that staff for years shirked on company-mandated practices for the sending of work-related material, instead using platforms like WhatsApp to relay sensitive material to staffers.

The settlement reached between the bank and fed did not allege that anything fraudulent was found in the texts. However, Morgan did admit that one of its managers texted with more than 100 colleagues and dozens of outsiders including clients on work-related subjects.

The exchanges saw more than 2,400 work-related messages sent the course of a year. Another staffer, meanwhile, was revealed to have set up a WhatsApp group chat where he and 19 colleagues discussed markets, business, and client meetings.

The company responded to the misuse by taking action against more than a dozen of its traders, firing one and stripping bonuses from the rest.

The SEC expressed particular frustration with bank supervisors who had used the apps themselves, instead of preventing and setting an example regarding such activity. At that point, the agency vowed to keep investigating.

'Unfortunately, in the past we've seen violations in the financial markets that were committed using unofficial communications channels,' SEC Chair Gary Gensler said at the time.

The extent of the search could carry heavy implications for some of Wall Street's most influential and high-powered financiers

Since the SEC doled out that punishment, some banks have since taken measures to rein in employee's app use.

Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank AG warned staff not to delete messages on WhatsApp. The Frankfurt-based firm has yet to acknowledge that is being probed by a US agency, but it has received information requests from German financial watchdog BaFin, sources told Bloomberg.

All conversations on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the participants of a chat can access the content of the messages, and no one in between, making them particularly had to examine - especially if the sender does not want them to be seen.

What's more, senders can also avoid scrutiny by simply deleting any inappropriate messages from the app, and claiming innocence. That, however, would not be the case for non-company emails, which are typically saved even after a user deletes one.