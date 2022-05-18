Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours

Our picks for the best in Orlando happy hours!

Dine and drink at a fraction of the regular price during happy hour at one of Orlando's many restaurants and bars. From elevated pub grub to delicious gourmet small plates, these local eateries go all out with food specials to pair with specially priced cocktails. Here are our current favorite Orlando happy hours.

Winter Park Happy Hour

Prato

This stylish Italian restaurant in Winter Park is a local favorite, with fresh, simple ingredients that hit the spot every time. Score deals on some of our favorite dishes during happy hour, served Monday through Friday from 4-6pm. Treat yourself to $10 specialty pizzas, $8 aperitivos, and small plates priced at $5-8. You can even get an aperitivo flight, featuring one ounce pours of Aperol, Mandarino Liqueur, and Sakura Vermouth. Plus, enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $3-6 beer with your meal.

Some menu items have changed slightly since our happy hour review , but much has stayed the same. View the current Prato happy hour menu here .

Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar

Fellow seafood lovers, rejoice! Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar in Winter Park serves up a seafood-centric happy hour Tuesday-Friday from 4-7pm. Menu highlights include raw or baked Gulf oysters by the half dozen, fish tacos, peel and eat Mayport shrimp, sliders and so much more, all priced at $10 or less. Wash it down with $5 drafts and wells, $6 wines, and $7 sangria and Seaside Margaritas. You can even try a $5 oyster shooter with vodka or tequila.

Get a feel for the menu with our happy hour review . You can also check out the current happy hour menu here .

Cocina 214

Savor fresh, authentic Tex Mex and vibrant margaritas at this contemporary Mexican kitchen in Winter Park. Happy Hour is offered Monday-Friday from 4 to 6:30pm. Kick back with $4 bottled beer, $5 drafts, $6 wells and 214 specialty margaritas, or go for the $7 Tito’s Lonestar Lemonade. Snack on nachos, fried avocado bites, or the cocina trio of chips with guacamole, queso, and fire-roasted salsa for $6-10.

View the full Cocina 214 happy hour menu.

The Hangry Bison

Park Avenue may get all the attention when it comes to dining in Winter Park, but nearby Orlando Avenue is a tasty alternative with new restaurants opening frequently. One such example is The Hangry Bison, a local hangout in Winter Park Village specializing in beer, bourbon and burgers. Happy hour, cleverly renamed Hangry Hour, is served Monday – Thursday from 4-7pm and Friday from 4-6pm. Provisions include a selection of $5 small plates alongside eight drink options ranging in price from $5-$6. Happy hour is not currently offered at the new Winter Garden location.

Read our happy hour review or peruse the menu here .

Near Downtown Orlando Happy Hour

Santiago's Bodega

A vibrant global tapas menu, warm ambiance, and unique artwork have no doubt led to the popularity of Santiago’s Bodega among date nighters. Throw in two happy hours every single day, and we’re sold! The Orlando location serves happy hour every day from 4-6pm, with a second happy hour from 11pm-1am. Altamonte Springs, meanwhile, has a daily happy hour from 4-6pm, and a late night happy hour on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm-12am. Happy hour specials include half-priced sangria, wells, drafts, and wine by the glass, plus a rotating selection of five $5 tapas.

Read our detailed happy hour review for more info.

