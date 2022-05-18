ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the holidays come around, sneaker lovers start to build up a substantial amount of excitement as Jordan Brand will typically end the year off with some retro bangers. The tradition for the brand is to always release a special Air Jordan 11 colorway whether it be a classic or a...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
hypebeast.com

Nike's Air VaporMax Plus Arrives in Vibrant "University Blue"

Teased at the same time last year in a vibrant yolk-like yellow makeover, ‘s popular Air VaporMax Plus reappears right on schedule in a “University Blue” colorway for the warmer days ahead. The upcoming silhouette is featured in neoprene uppers with a matching TPU cage, plastic mudguards,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Hachimura
hypebeast.com

Take a Closer Look at the Nike SB Dunk Low "Bart Simpson"

Following “Homer” and “Marge” SB Dunk drops in 2003 and 2007, now turns to the eldest son of The Simpsons family for inspiration, readying a “Bart Simpson” SB Dunk Low dressed in his signature color scheme of “Habanero Red,” “White,” “Yellow,” and “Blue Hero.” The upcoming pairs arrive in a yellow tumbled leather base, red suede overlays, and white leather lateral Swooshes.
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Shows Off Yet Another Gorgeous Vehicle Ahead Of Car Show

Rick Ross has been having a ton of fun with his latest endeavor called "The Promise Land." For those who may not know, The Promise Land is a big compound where Ross is storing a whole plethora of vehicles, as well as some exotic animals. Fans are trying to figure out exactly what Ross is setting out to accomplish with this new compound, however, he does have at least one goal in mind which is a car show that is set to take place on May 21st.
hypebeast.com

First Look at the Reebok Question Low “Blueprint”

In a decade filled with iconic sneakers, the Reebok Question holds its own amongst the greats. As Allen Iverson’s signature shoe, the storytelling is plentiful — from postering Marcus Camby to crossing over the great Michael Jordan — AI may have come into the league with questions, but he left it a Hall of Famer.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan 11#Air Jordan#Cherry#Jordan Brand#The Air Jordan 11 Low
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Here's an In-Depth Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Friends & Family" PE Sample

Earlier this year, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Marie gave everyone a glimpse at the player exclusive Air Jordan 1 “Friends & Family” pair that was gifted to all Jordan Brand athletes. English Sole just graced us with a closer look at a sample edition that boasts of an ever-changing color outfit giving off a full top-to-bottom chameleon vibe.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Rui Hachimura x Air Jordan 36 "Global Game"

Following the release of an Air Jordan 8 earlier last winter, Washington Wizards star Rui Hachimura now reveals another similarly-themed collaboration with Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 36 “Global Games.” The upcoming performance pairs continue to pay homage to Hachimura’s Japanese roots, arriving in a dried clay works-like makeup with bright red piping accents and Kanji text. Pull tabs on the tongue arrive in a traditional gridded design, featuring mismatched Jumpman and Hachimura’s samurai logos, which were designed by his mother in honor of Hachimura’s family name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean"

Michael Jordan influence on sneaker culture is so far beyond his playing days that he’s got a cornucopia of colorways that have reached their own level of iconic status even if he didn’t actually lace them up in-game. One of these iterations is the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” which after originally dropping in 2006 is gearing up to receive a retro release this season. After surfacing via early pictures in January, the brand has finally released its official images.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Here Is the First Look at the Jordan Two Trey "Raptors"

Since revealing its new hybrid Jordan Brand model, the Jordan Two Trey which is inspired by seven different classic silhouettes, has arrived in a “Raptors” color scheme. The shoe, which is constructed in mixed mesh, synthetic and patent leather mudguards as well as AJ11-inspired branding on the label and tongues. The silhouette comes in an all-black base that sits atop a white midsole and red rubber outsole with additional purple details on the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel tabs. The shoe takes on the colorway of the traditional Toronto Raptors branding. The design is also a nod to the “Raptors” Air Jordan 7 color blocking.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Union Announces SNKRS Release Date for Its Air Jordan 2 Collection

Union LA is one of those brands that just knows how to get sneakerheads talking, and it’s become somewhat of a blessing and a curse. The streetwear stalwart recently launched its highly-anticipated collection of Air Jordan 2s and accompanying apparel through its web store, but sneaky bots seemed to have captured the best of the brand as they snagged up a majority of the inventory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy