Lafayette Parish, LA

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 near Andres Road identified

By Abigail Jones
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — UPDATE, MAY 18, 3:53 a.m.: The pedestrian killed in the Lafayette Parish crash early this morning has been identified as Tracie J. Trosclair, 33, of Scott.

ORIGINAL, MAY 18, 9:59 a.m.: A pedestrian was killed overnight in Lafayette Parish on U.S. Hwy 90 near Andres Road.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 3 a.m. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified white female.

According to preliminary investigation, the female was bent over in the roadway facing east. At the same time, a 2015 Ram 1500 was traveling east. The Ram struck the woman near the centerline of the roadway.

Patterson woman barred from being tax preparer busted again

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on her part is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver was not suspected of being impaired but voluntarily submitted a blood sample for analysis. The driver only suffered minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night, LSP said. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian-related crashes.

