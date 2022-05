So many automotive media sites are raving about the Rivian R1T after the upstart automaker wined and dined them, then let them ride around in the all-electric truck. We attribute these free vacations handed out by automakers to journalists for why so many just freely shill for companies blindly, almost like they’re not actually being critical of products like they should be. Then there are instances like this dyno run for the Rivian R1T done by a Youtuber, which doesn’t go as planned, and it's refreshing to see something that isn't heavily scripted.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO