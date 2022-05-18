ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Calhoun County deputies find man with multiple warrants hiding in false wall

By Karie Herringa
 3 days ago
Deputies found a man with multiple warrants out for his arrest hiding in a false wall of a residence in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Harmonia Road in Springfield around 9:23 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a tip that a tenant there was wanted for multiple warrants.

Deputies say they searched the residence and found the 40-year-old Springfield man hiding in a false wall.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a stolen motorcycle and two cut catalytic converters in the front year. Deputies say they also found and seized suspected meth.

The Springfield man was arrested on the outstanding warrants, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office says the suspected meth will be sent to a lab for analysis.

