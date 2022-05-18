ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Television station launching new evening Kentucky news broadcast with Renee Shaw

By Janet Patton
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
Kentucky’s public television station is launching a new evening newscast geared to what’s happening in the Commonwealth.

Beginning June 1, KET will air a new weekday series, “Evening Edition.” The half-hour broadcast will be anchored by Renee Shaw, well-known to viewers for her weekly “Kentucky Tonight” shows and legislative and election coverage, among other things.

“I’m proud of the reputation KET has built for thought-provoking and comprehensive coverage – and ‘Evening Edition’ builds on that tradition in an exciting way,” Shaw said. “‘Evening Edition’ will go beyond what’s making news each day to tell the stories that help Kentuckians understand each other a little better, connect communities and inspire us all to build an even stronger Commonwealth.”

“Evening Edition” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT and at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on KET2.

The broadcast will summarize recent major developments and highlight Kentucky people, places and happenings with stories produced by KET’s public affairs team, according to an announcement.

“Viewers often tell us how much they trust and appreciate our thoughtful approach to public affairs. And because of this, one of the most frequent requests we’ve received has been for a nightly series to cover the day’s newsworthy events,” said Shae Hopkins, KET’s executive director and CEO, in the news release. “As Kentucky’s only statewide media, KET is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between local and national news sources by producing a program that truly serves the entirety of our great state.”

“Evening Edition” also will be available at KET.org/podcasts . And you can sign up for a companion email newsletter, Weekly Digest, which will offer a recap of the week’s episodes as well as a preview of what’s coming up. To sign-up for Weekly Digest, go to KET.org/EveningEdition .

