New York City, NY

Tonight: Paramount Upfront afterparty on CBS News New York

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

Streaming tonight: Paramount Upfront after party 00:27

NEW YORK -- Upfront Week is one of the most exciting times for broadcast networks, and ever year some of the industry's biggest players gather to present their new and current shows hitting the airwaves this year .

Wednesday night, our parent company Paramount will have its upfront at the iconic Carnegie Hall , followed by an afterparty.

We'll have more on the event coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6, and we'll stream the afterparty live at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News New York .

New York City, NY
