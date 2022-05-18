ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Temporary pedestrian safety measures for Springfield’s State Street to be installed in June, including traffic cones and barricades

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The temporary safety measures, including traffic cones and barricades, are coming to State Street in Springfield after multiple crashes involving pedestrians. The $650,000 project is still being reviewed, however, smaller changes are expected to begin June 1, according to the city. State Street has had multiple crashes. Pedestrian accidents...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

‘I believe it was a hate crime’: Owner of Youth On The Move in Springfield believes business was targeted after 50 vehicles had tires slashed

Janice Brown thought Monday would be like any other workday at her 24-hour Springfield transportation service, Youth On The Move. Her employees were supposed to come to work, pick up one of the 50 vans in the company parking lot and drive disabled clients to their appointments, children to their therapy sessions and anyone in need to a doctor’s office or clinic.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Ellington police increasing overnight patrols to curb crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Suspects steal cars and catalytic converters during the day and night and in driveways and parking lots. To help combat these brazen thefts, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law, which goes into effect July 1, that is aimed at cracking down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters. […]
ELLINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Hartford residents taking road safety into their own hands

HARTFORD, Conn — With warmer weather on the radar and more cars and cyclists on the roadways, the city of Hartford is reminding residents that if you see something, say something to keep the roads and community clean, cleared, and safer. Hartford native Johnny Cruz said he takes the...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials express concerns over illegal swimming ahead of warm weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the hot temperatures expected in western Mass. this weekend, local safety officials are warning against illegal swimming. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi about how the heat this weekend may have some people looking to cool off, but local pools and spray pads have not yet opened for the season.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee residents rally against plans for Burnett Road truck stop

CHICOPEE – A proposal for a Pilot-operated gas station with a convenience store and a Wendy’s received unanimous opposition from residents of Burnett Road. In response, the Planning Board opted to approve preliminary plans for the site before voting against finalizing the design during their May 5 meeting.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a crash on Boston Road in Springfield, in the area of Barber Street. Springfield Police told Western Mass News the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday and involved a car and a motorcycle. They added that the motorcycle rider, an adult male,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

GoFundMe page created after tires slashed at Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A GoFundMe page has been created for a Springfield business that had dozens of its company vehicles vandalized. Youth on the Move provides transportation services for children and people with disabilities. Almost every vehicle in its fleet had its tires slashed earlier this week in what...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
WTNH.com

Crews respond to car dealership fire in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews and police officers responded to a fire that broke out at the Artoli Dodge Ram Chrysler car dealership in Enfield on Friday morning. Route 5 between Elm Street and Brainard are closed in Enfield. Police are asking individuals to avoid the area and...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

‘There’s something seriously wrong at the MBTA:’ Attorney General Maura Healey says she welcomes federal inspection of the T

Attorney General Maura Healey said Friday she welcomed a Federal Transit Administration inspection into the MBTA, and called for additional protocols to increase safety at the public transit agency after a string of incidents. “There is something seriously wrong at the MBTA and the federal government is investigating,” Healey said...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cones#State Street#Barricades#Traffic Accident#Ada
westernmassnews.com

Amherst man killed in Thursday night crash

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man has died following a single-car crash on North East Road in Amherst Thursday night. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Sayhan Islam was killed around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when his car went off the road and struck a telephone pole.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MassLive.com

New England school districts eligible to apply for portion of $500 million in low and zero-emissions school bus funding through federal government

School districts across New England are now eligible to apply for a portion of $500 million toward the purchase of zero-emissions school buses, which benefit the environment and children’s health, officials said Friday. “These funds will make a real and lasting difference for everyone, especially kids who live in...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
75K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy