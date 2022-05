APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police say a situation involving an armed man on the roof of an east side church has been resolved safely. Police responded to calls to S. Matthias St. at 10:13 Thursday morning about a man who pointed a gun at someone and then at himself. He then got on the roof of the church at St. Bernadette’s Parish on nearby Lourdes St. He fired two shots into the air as police arrived but did not fire again and he sat down on the roof.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO