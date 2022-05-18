ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Fairmount Elementary students build leadership skills with egg drop challenge

By Mackenzie Moore, Jill Roberts
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039D1B_0fiFs8oy00

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fairmount Elementary School fourth-graders designed egg containers to put to the test on Wednesday morning as they participated in the annual Humpty Dumpty Egg Drop Challenge.

The challenge, a part of Leadership Day, encourages students to use material from Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People to develop strategies. The event promotes critical thinking and other skills the students apply outside the classroom.

Tennessee adjusting WIC Program amid formula shortage

“All year, students have been learning and implementing the 7 Habits, and now they get to show what they have learned through a hands-on experiment,” said fourth-grade teacher Amy Marion.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39InhP_0fiFs8oy00
    Students participate in the Humpty Dumpty Egg Drop Challenge. (PHOTO: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq2dr_0fiFs8oy00
    Photo: WJHL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeni1_0fiFs8oy00
    Photo: WJHL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1UTi_0fiFs8oy00
    Photo: WJHL

The project entailed students creating egg containers and dropping them from varying heights from a Bristol Tennessee Essential Services bucket truck. The young learners used science and mathematics to determine how quickly the containers would fall and whether the containers (and eggs) would survive.

After the egg drop, Leadership Day will launch with student-led tours that show how the Leader in Me program, which builds leadership and life skills in students, is implemented throughout the school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Carter Compassion Center asking community for help

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Aiming to serve as a one-stop shop for the people of Carter County, first the Carter Compassion Center needs the community’s help to get up and running. On Saturday, May 21st, the center held a meet-and-greet for residents to see what needs to be done and hear their plans for the […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. director of schools names new assistant director

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Director of Schools Dr. Tracy McAbee announced Friday that Richard Church will take on the assistant director role immediately. A release from school leaders stated that Church has worked 22 years in education, including 10 years of administrative experience as both an elementary and high school principal. Church […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol memory care community adds nursery, baby shower for residents

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A baby shower was held on Thursday for the residents of Dominion Senior Living. Executive Director Nicole Briggs said the baby dolls can help soothe patients with Dementia and Alzheimer's. The dolls can bring back memories of caring for children and help with memory development.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Public Works hosts interactive community event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members snagged the opportunity to experience the day in the life of a public works crew member on Friday when Kingsport hosted its Public Works Day. The event gave participants a first-hand look at the heavy equipment and machinery used to upkeep the city and provide its available services. From […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
WJHL

Local superintendent says Youngkin’s education claims don’t tell full story

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The leader of Bristol, Virginia’s school system believes a recent report about public education in Virginia does not give a fair depiction of what is going on in Southwest Virginia. The report by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration claims Virginia’s students are falling behind the rest of the country and that decisions […]
BRISTOL, VA
wswv.net

Lee County Teachers of the Year

As the school year has come to a close, the Lee County Board of Supervisors recognized the teachers of the year at each location for this year. Kristen Rogers – Lee County Career and Technical Center. Priscilla Bach- Lee High School. And Janet Nelson – Thomas Walker High School...
LEE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Covey
WJHL

Special graduation ceremony held for Hampton baseball seniors

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special graduation ceremony was held Thursday for Hampton High School’s baseball team. Eight seniors on the team won’t be able to make the school’s regular graduation, so an early graduation ceremony was held just for them. “It’s been a memorable year for our athletic department,” coach Nicholas Perkins said. “It’s […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Washington County Schools budget would increase teacher starting salary

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools presented its budget proposal to the county budget committee on Wednesday. The $83 million budget would increase the starting pay for teachers by $2,000. Teachers are eligible for raises after 10 years with the district with additional raises every five years after that. According to Superintendent Dr. Jerry […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#The Egg#Mathematics#Egg Drop#Wic Program
Johnson City Press

Petworks holding yard sale, adoption event on Saturday

Petworks Animal Services will be holding a yard sale and adoption event Saturday. “It’s an annual event we have put on,” Nathaniel Goosh, event coordinator, said. This is the second time the event has been put on. The event starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Schools budget could be impacted by enrollment and attendance drop

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The region’s largest district is seeing a decline in enrollment and in attendance. “We’re still coming out of COVID,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. “We still have students and their families who are choosing alternative methods of learning.” Sullivan County’s Weighted Full-Time Equivalent Average Daily Attendance (WFTE-ADA) dropped […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Everlee Addison Boutique opens on Saturday in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn--A new clothing boutique is opening Saturday in Bristol. Everlee Addison Boutique is a woman's clothing store that carries all sizes of clothing, shoes, accessories, and gift items. Owner Amber Smith used to own a store in downtown Bristol, but closed the doors when the pandemic hit. She focused...
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WJHL

Kingsport gets $250K in state funding for Miracle Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s state budget included funds for Kingsport’s Miracle Field Park. Miracle Field, located at Brickyard Park, includes a ball field and playground with rubber surfaces that can be used by special needs children and young adults as well as seniors and wounded veterans. The budget included $250,000 for construction at the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Iris Festival returning to Greene County Saturday & Sunday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A nearly three-decades-old tradition will return to Greene County May 21-22. The 27th annual Iris Festival will attract thousands of visitors to downtown Greeneville as vendors line the streets with crafts, food and activities the entire family can enjoy. From College to Academy streets, festival-goers can anticipate arts and crafts booths […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Jonesborough featured as ‘Charming Tennessee Towns’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two towns in Northeast Tennessee were featured in a Southern Living article for their charm. In an April 29 article entitled ‘Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit This Year,’ eight towns were featured for their historic nature, appealing main streets and local stores. Among the eight towns were Bristol and Jonesborough. […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy