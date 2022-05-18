Fairmount Elementary students build leadership skills with egg drop challenge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fairmount Elementary School fourth-graders designed egg containers to put to the test on Wednesday morning as they participated in the annual Humpty Dumpty Egg Drop Challenge.

The challenge, a part of Leadership Day, encourages students to use material from Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People to develop strategies. The event promotes critical thinking and other skills the students apply outside the classroom.

“All year, students have been learning and implementing the 7 Habits, and now they get to show what they have learned through a hands-on experiment,” said fourth-grade teacher Amy Marion.

Students participate in the Humpty Dumpty Egg Drop Challenge. (PHOTO: WJHL)

The project entailed students creating egg containers and dropping them from varying heights from a Bristol Tennessee Essential Services bucket truck. The young learners used science and mathematics to determine how quickly the containers would fall and whether the containers (and eggs) would survive.

After the egg drop, Leadership Day will launch with student-led tours that show how the Leader in Me program, which builds leadership and life skills in students, is implemented throughout the school.

