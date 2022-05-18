ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Increased Chances for Fire Thursday and Friday But No Official Warning

Cover picture for the articleNorth Bay residents are being asked to be mindful of potential wildfire starts for the next couple of days. Though Sonoma County will not be under a Fire Weather Watch, the nearby Sacramento...

ksro.com

Near-Critical Fire Conditions for Sonoma County Today

Heat, strong winds, and dry conditions are expected in Sonoma County again today. And, that means high fire danger. The National Weather Service says near-critical fire weather conditions are in the forecast through this afternoon. The North Bay mountains are under a wind advisory until two o’clock this afternoon. Gusts of up to 50-miles-per-hour are expected, but PG&E says it’s not planning any public safety power shutoffs.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

Mendocino County Sheriff orders evacuations in wildfire near Point Arena

POINT ARENA -- The Mendocino County Sheriff has ordered some mandatory evacuations Friday after a wildfire broke out in the area south of Point Arena, shutting down Highway 1.The Mendocino County Sheriff's Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Bill Owens Road and South Highway 1 near Schooner Gulch Beach on the coast, closing the highway.According to initial reports, the fire was approximately 12 acres. Ground crews and air support were responding.Evacuations were ordered for the area of Bill Owens Road to Schooner Gulch Road and Schooner Gulch Road to South Highway 1. The sheriff's tweet said the best evacuation route is east to Ten Mile Cutoff Road. Highway 1 is closed at Bill Owens Road and Schooner Gulch Road.  At 6:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the incident, now called the Owens Fire, had grown to 30 acres and was 5% contained.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Evacuation orders issued in parts of Yuba County due to Golden Fire

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The area east of Bullards Bar Reservoir is now under an evacuation order as the Golden Fire near Camptonville reaches 12 acres. People living in Zone YUB-E012-A are asked to immediately evacuate the area and anyone residing in Zone YUB-E097 should be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice, according to […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fire officials suspend burn permits in Sonoma, Lake, and Napa counties

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As California enters its third consecutive dry year and braces for another wildfire season, fire officials are suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in the North Bay. On Thursday, CAL Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa made the announcement to suspend the permits in Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties until […]
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

3-alarm vegetation fire burns in South Vallejo

VALLEJO -- A three-alarm vegetation fire was burning in Vallejo Friday afternoon, with several cars reportedly burned.The fire was burning along the 500 block of Chestnut Street near Sonoma Blvd.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
VALLEJO, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County Public Health issues ocean water advisory for Pudding Creek

MENDOCINO Co., 5/20/22 — Mendocino County Public Heath has issued a warning to residents to avoid contact with the ocean water at Pudding Creek to avoid impacts to human health. The ocean water failed to meet state standards during testing this week, and “contact with ocean water should be avoided for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean,” according to the county’s environmental health department.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Press Banner

PG&E Power Outages Affect Thousands

Thousands of people across the Greater Bay Area experienced electrical outages today, with more than 10,800 customers in Santa Clara County and more than 7,000 customers in Santa Cruz County losing power, according to the utility. The Santa Cruz County disruptions were mostly weather-related, including several where vegetation came into...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire forces evacuations at Concord business park near Highway 4

CONCORD -- A brush fire burned near businesses in Concord just north of Highway 4 Friday afternoon, prompting some evacuations before firefighters brought the fire under control.The two-alarm fire burned vegetation north of the Willow Pass Road exit off Highway 4 along Evora Road next to the Willow Pass Business Park. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said some businesses in the area were evacuated.As of 1:42 p.m., the fire was 100 percent contained after burning approximately 20 acres, Con Fire said. There was no damage to any buildings that were evacuated.Con Fire said its units along with units from Cal Fire SCU would be extinguishing hot spots for another hour.The fire was fueled by high winds and dry conditions. A wind advisory was in effect for the area until 2 p.m. Smoke from the fire blanketed businesses in the area and wafted over nearby Highway 4.No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause was still under investigation.
CONCORD, CA
ksro.com

Evacuation Exercise Set for Sonoma Valley Neighborhoods

Sonoma Valley neighborhoods will conduct evacuation exercises this Sunday. The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management is running the exercises and will use SoCoAlert and Hi-lo sirens. The exercises will happen in the Sonoma neighborhoods of Diamond A and Grove Street, and residents will be encouraged to evacuate to Sonoma Valley High School. The evacuation center will have a “resource fair” where emergency partners will provide information to prepare homes, families, and pets in the event of a real emergency. A similar exercise will happen on June 18th for Cazadero neighborhoods. More information can be found at SoCoTest.org.
SONOMA, CA

