ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Two children hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dodua_0fiFqnno00

( The Hill ) — Two children were hospitalized in Tennessee this month due to the nationwide baby formula shortage, according to a Memphis hospital.

The children, both of whom had “specific dietary requirements,” were hospitalized in mid-May at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“These are young children who have health conditions and special medical needs that have specific dietary requirements,” Corkins said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “Their bodies did not adapt well to the new formula type and they required treatment via IV fluids and supplemental nutrition.”

Corkins added that pediatric experts at the hospital were “making multiple substitutions throughout a child’s care to ensure that their nutritional needs are met.”

Doctors warn about social media ‘tips’ on formula replacements

“This can be a complicated and cumbersome process and is extremely difficult for parents to navigate on their own,” he said, noting that parents should contact their child’s pediatrician in the event they have formula-related questions.

The hospitalizations come as U.S. parents have, for weeks, struggled to find baby formula products for their children. The shortage has been worsened by supply chain issues coupled with a massive recall from Abbott Nutrition, one of the top formula manufacturers.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced that it had reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen the company’s Michigan factory, which was shuttered in the wake of the recall.

But even after that deal is approved, it will still take approximately six to eight weeks for the company to resume production fully and get baby formula back on the shelves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Family of MS quadruple amputee on mission to get Hero Arms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is determined to help a cosmetologist-turned-quadruple amputee get prosthetic arms. Valarie Price is on an unthinkable journey. The 44-year-old grandmother became a quadruple amputee losing both of her hands and feet in 2019. Before this challenge, she was a well-known cosmetologist in Clarksdale, Mississippi and loved doing hair. WREG spoke […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Standvast Fulfillment to locate operations to Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – E-commerce fulfillment and supply chain technology company Standvast Fulfillment will locate operations to Southaven. The project is a $4.425 million corporate investment. Standvast augments or replaces pieces or the whole of e/omni-commerce retailers’ or brands’ existing solutions with an innovative fulfillment services network and technology solution that is powered by industry-leading […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
WJTV 12

Winners of 2022 Best Deviled Egg Competition announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association announced the winners of the 2022 Mississippi Best Deviled Egg competition. Tying for the honor are “Truffle Deviled Eggs,” the creation of Chef Nic Swogger with City Grocery in Oxford, and “Deviled Eggs,” a staple on the menu at Table […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old Amory man

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey, of Amory. Bailey is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, he was last seen Monday, May 16, 2022, at about 1:00 p.m. […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy