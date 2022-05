You can never have too much speed on your roster in the SEC. While LSU does have some guys who can do damage in that regard, it could definitely use some more in the mix. To fit that bill, the Tigers are targeting four-star athlete Micah Tease, who listed them among his top 10 on Thursday. The Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, Oklahoma) product is ranked as the No. 183 prospect nation and No. 12 athlete.

