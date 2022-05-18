ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster is looking for 4 part-time police cadets

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster’s Police Bureau is seeking candidates interested in become police officers to fill four part-time positions as cadets. The Cadet Program fills the gap that exists between high school graduation and the 21st birthday of those interested in becoming police officers, city officials said in...

www.fox43.com

Related
wdac.com

New Police Chief Announced For Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster City Police Chief John Bey has resigned after 18 months. Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace has appointed Captain Richard Mendez as Acting Chief, with the intention of bringing a recommendation to City Council for permanent appointment to lead the department. Bey said, “I have determined that after 25 years of service to the Pennsylvania State Police plus my subsequent service with the US Air Force Reserves, Pennsylvania National Guard, and the City of Lancaster, I am ready to take a step back and celebrate these accomplishments.” Captain Mendez is a lifelong resident of Lancaster and a 22-year veteran of the Lancaster City Police. Mendez has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, a member of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, and most recently Captain of Patrol, the largest division of the bureau. Mayor Sorace said, “I am grateful for Chief Bey’s service to Lancaster during a time of change and I am thrilled that Captain Mendez has agreed to take the significant work we have started into the next chapter.”
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating CVS Theft in Exton

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department say they are investigating a theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy located in the Whiteland Towne Center. Authorities state that on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3:00 pm, the three pictured suspects entered the CVS Pharmacy at 141 W. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA, and stole various items. They then fled in a gray in color Honda SUV.
EXTON, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading Police search field near Blue Marsh Lake for evidence

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search in the area of Old Church Road and Lake Road in North Heidelberg Township Friday. A tent, crime tape and what appeared to be evidence markers could be seen from the road. Investigators say they were assisted by Pennsylvania State...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shooting in West York Borough

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in West York Borough are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 19. According to police, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts...
WEST YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police are searching for missing Waynesboro teen

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Franklin County teen whom they believe may be a runaway. J'Shawn Darnell Drayton, 14, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardian at his home on Frick Avenue on the evening of May 14. Drayton may be in the Salisbury,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

One person shot near Harrisburg High School

(WHTM) – One person has been shot in Harrisburg in the area of Thomas and Market Streets about one block from Harrisburg High School. According to a spokesperson with the City of Harrisburg, a man was shot around 3 p.m. and is in critical but stable condition. Police tell abc27 they believe the incident started with a fight between the victim and shooter.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County victim scammed out of $91K

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Woodward Township lost over $91,000 to scammers between November 2021 and May 2022. Authorities say that a 69-year-old woman was contacted by unknown scammers who told her that she had $2.5 million in an account. The scammers then told her that […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Fayetteville man critically injured

A Fayetteville man is in critical condition at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill today as a result of injuries suffered in a crash on Orchard Drive yesterday. George Horn, 65, was trapped inside his car after it crashed into a tree at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. It took first responders 11 minutes to free him. Life Lion took him to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster police identify suspect in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Criminal Investigation Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has identified a suspect in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 17 near South Queen and Andrew Streets. According to the Bureau of Police, Detective Adam Flurry, who is leading the investigation in this case, has identified 19-year-old Shymir […]
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Teens Wanted for Armed Robbery in Coatesville

COATESVILLE, PA — The Coatesville Police Department say they are searching for four teens wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Monday evening. Authorities state that on May 16, 2022, Coatesville Police took a report of an armed robbery innocent that occurred at 8:20 PM on South 4th Avenue and Walnut Street. The victim, a juvenile, and his mother conveyed to the Police that four juveniles, ages 15 to 17, wearing all black, brandished a firearm and stole the victim’s bike. The bicycle is described as black with gold rims, with a value of approximately $1000.
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested, Gun and Drug Paraphernalia Seized

LONDON GROVE TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Cesar Lumes-Lumes of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on May 14, 2022, at 12:06 AM, Lumes-Lumes was found driving while under the influence of alcohol. After a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, a 2009 Cadillac CTS, the non-resident was found to be in possession of a firearm and a scale with suspected cocaine, Troopers say additional charges are pending laboratory results.
COATESVILLE, PA
Public Safety
MyChesCo

14-Year-Old Assaulted in Oxford Borough

OXFORD, PA — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl, says the Oxford Police Department. Authorities state that on March 25, 2022, Oxford Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Commerce Street for a report of a disturbance. Contact was made with a 14-year-old female victim who stated that 18-year-old Devon Scott of Oxford and a 17-year-old female had assaulted her. Video evidence of the assault was made available to Officers which did match the victims’ statements. Both suspects were arrested on May 18, 2022.
OXFORD, PA
wdac.com

Suspect Sought In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Authorities in Lancaster are searching for a man suspected in the shooting of two people on Tuesday evening in the area of S. Queen and Andrew Streets. Responding officers found an adult male and a juvenile, both from Lancaster, with gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately provided medical treatment. Investigators have charged 19-year-old Shymir Brown of Lancaster with criminal attempt to commit homicide, firearms carried without a license, reckless driving, and other charges. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717 735-3301. Information can be provided anonymously.
LANCASTER, PA
WETM 18 News

Lancaster County burglar steals Girl Scout cookies, cash

PARADISE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Lancaster County burglar stole cash and girl scout cookies from a Paradise Township business. State Police responded to Allan Myers Paradise Quarry on May 2 for a reported theft. Police say it was discovered that $200 in cash and approximately five boxes of Thin Mint Girl […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Bus crash victims thank EMS crews

DERRY, Pa. — Eight months after a bus crash that injured more than 30 members of a Lancaster County church, the first responders who helped at the scene of the crash are being honored for their heroic acts that day. Leaders of LCBC Manheim thanked those Penn State Health...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
