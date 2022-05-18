Lancaster is looking for 4 part-time police cadets

LANCASTER – Lancaster City Police Chief John Bey has resigned after 18 months. Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace has appointed Captain Richard Mendez as Acting Chief, with the intention of bringing a recommendation to City Council for permanent appointment to lead the department. Bey said, “I have determined that after 25 years of service to the Pennsylvania State Police plus my subsequent service with the US Air Force Reserves, Pennsylvania National Guard, and the City of Lancaster, I am ready to take a step back and celebrate these accomplishments.” Captain Mendez is a lifelong resident of Lancaster and a 22-year veteran of the Lancaster City Police. Mendez has served as a patrol officer, a member of the K-9 unit, a member of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team, and most recently Captain of Patrol, the largest division of the bureau. Mayor Sorace said, “I am grateful for Chief Bey’s service to Lancaster during a time of change and I am thrilled that Captain Mendez has agreed to take the significant work we have started into the next chapter.”

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO