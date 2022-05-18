A moment of silence: honoring the fallen officers

A week of celebration takes a somber pause at the Green Bay Police Department . It was to not only to honor the men and women who keep us safe every day, right now, but also those who have died in the line of duty.

Reverend Marian Boyle Rohloff gave a prayer to open the ceremony. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Chairman of the Police & Fire Commission Rod Goldhahn and Police Chief Christopher Davis spoke as well.

"Each and every day, and each and every call, they [police members] put themselves at risk," said Goldhahn. "And I think for most of us, it's hard to fathom just doing your normal day's work, and have that level of risk that you have to deal with."

There were a lot of thank you's and a moment of silence for all officers who are no longer with us.

"Thank you," said Chief Davis. "Thank you for all you do to make this one of the safest cities in the United States."

It was also a reminder to think of the current men and women who continue to serve us.

"The other thing that makes the world of difference to the police officers is when you see them on the street, just walk up to them, shake their hand, thank them for being there," said Goldhahn. "Thank them for doing the things they do, that'll let us walk safely around town and be part of this great community."

Chief Davis acknowledged the support the community offers to officers and say's it means more than we'll ever know.

"This work is not easy. It's demanding, it's long hours, but you're worth it," said Davis.

