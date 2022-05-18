ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

A moment of silence: honoring the fallen officers

By Caroline Hogan
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iolEd_0fiFoHFk00

A week of celebration takes a somber pause at the Green Bay Police Department . It was to not only to honor the men and women who keep us safe every day, right now, but also those who have died in the line of duty.

Reverend Marian Boyle Rohloff gave a prayer to open the ceremony. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Chairman of the Police & Fire Commission Rod Goldhahn and Police Chief Christopher Davis spoke as well.

"Each and every day, and each and every call, they [police members] put themselves at risk," said Goldhahn. "And I think for most of us, it's hard to fathom just doing your normal day's work, and have that level of risk that you have to deal with."

There were a lot of thank you's and a moment of silence for all officers who are no longer with us.

"Thank you," said Chief Davis. "Thank you for all you do to make this one of the safest cities in the United States."

It was also a reminder to think of the current men and women who continue to serve us.

"The other thing that makes the world of difference to the police officers is when you see them on the street, just walk up to them, shake their hand, thank them for being there," said Goldhahn. "Thank them for doing the things they do, that'll let us walk safely around town and be part of this great community."

Chief Davis acknowledged the support the community offers to officers and say's it means more than we'll ever know.

"This work is not easy. It's demanding, it's long hours, but you're worth it," said Davis.

Comments / 1

Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. Police said in a statement that officers received a call about 10:15 a.m. Thursday about a 43-year-old Appleton man who pointed a gun at someone at a crisis center and then pointed the gun at himself.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

House walk-ins stump Fox Valley police

FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it's Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Family member of murder victim speaks out

The $190 million project has seen its share of hurdles as supply chain issues added an extra $14 million to the cost. So far in 2022, six squad cars have been hit. In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com

Local PD warns residents of scam involving ‘coyote’

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A local police department is advising residents after a scammer tried to sell ‘precious family jewelry’ in order to give money to the ‘coyote’ that has her children. According to the Wautoma Police Department, on May 17 a local resident was...
WAUTOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pivotal ruling made in gruesome Green Bay homicide case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another update has been given regarding a Green Bay woman facing a homicide charge as she appears back in court for another hearing. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in late February.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Cousin of former Packer Davante Adams killed in shooting

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (WBAY) - The cousin of former Green Bay Packer Davante Adams was killed in a shooting in California, according to ABC 7. The news station located in the Bay Area reports 33 shots were fired Tuesday at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto. Children were playing at the park at the time.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wearegreenbay.com

Threats made to Shawano Middle School, culprit identified

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have reportedly identified the person that made threats on Thursday and Friday to Shawano Middle School. The Shawano Police Department said it is aware of threats that were made to Shawano Middle School and students. The threats were reportedly made on Thursday night and Friday morning.
SHAWANO, WI
thebaycities.com

Former Menominee Sheriff Officer back in court for two cases resulting in 21 felony charges

Former Menominee County Sheriff Officer, 57-year-old Brian William Helfert appeared in the 95A District Court this week for a preliminary examination in two cases. Helfert was facing 21 felony charges relating to alleged sexual conduct involving the same now 32-year-old alleged victim. The first case allegedly took place in Nadeau Township and the second in the City of Menominee when the alleged subject was between the age of 13 and 15. Judge Robert J. Jamo presided over the two cases over one day of testimony. Yesterday, Judge Jamo ordered that Helfert be bound over on three counts: child abusive activity, criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old, and criminal sexual conduct in the second-degree multiple variables with a 13–15-year-old. Helfert is bound over to the 41st Circuit Court for trial and will appear on June 6th at 9:30am.
MENOMINEE, MI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Sheriffs Slam Jarchow For Campaign of ‘Lies and Misleading Attacks’

A group of 11 sheriffs from around Wisconsin slammed Republican attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow for running a “shameful campaign based on lies and misleading attacks” that they called “unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state” about his opponent in the GOP primary race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
WISCONSIN STATE
waupacanow.com

Court denies sheriff’s petition

“Court of Appeals Vindicates Sheriff’s Department,” according to a May 18 press release posted on the Waupaca County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. District Attorney Veronica Isherwood presented that press release as an exhibit during a sentencing Thursday, May 19. “I would note that the Decision from the...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

New shelter in Fond du Lac aims to bring families hope

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A new homeless shelter in Fond du Lac has been completed. Thanks to the support of donors, St. Vincent de Paul of Fond du Lac County and the Solutions Center came together to help build the St. Katharine Drexel Shelter. Representatives from the two organizations...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
GREEN BAY, WI
Post Register

Teen gives online threats to shoot high school, judge says 'Grow up'

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) — A judge scolded a teen to “grow up" after making a social media post threatening a shooting at Green Bay West High School in Green Bay, Wisc. The teen was ordered Wednesday to be removed from his home and placed at Rawhide Youth Services in Waupaca County, Wisc.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy