Dorothy Louise Stoker-Foltz, 75, of Benton passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home. Dorothy was born on November 1, 1946 in Marshall, Missouri to the late James R. Stoker and Mildred L. Skinner Stone. She enjoyed reading, listening to country music, and spending time outdoors. Dorothy was very much a “people person”. After her children were older, she worked at Walmart along with various hotels and always enjoyed all of the interesting folks she met. More than anything else she loved her family and especially all of her grandchildren.

BENTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO