Arkansas State

ADH: 18 new flu cases, 5 hospitalizations in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest Arkansas Department of Health weekly flu report shows 18 new flu cases and 5 hospitalizations in the state.

There were no deaths reported this week, though health officials noted that the state has reported 24 flu deaths this season.

The report shows that 14,558 positive tests have been reported by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

One-third of Americans in new survey say pandemic is over

Health officials noted that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The full flu report, as well as past weekly updates, is available at Healthy.Arkansas.gov .

